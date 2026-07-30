ETV Bharat / health

Why Do Your Fingers Turn Wrinkly in Water? Your Body Has Been Hiding a Clever Trick All Along

Have you ever sat in a bathtub a little too long or spent an afternoon in a swimming pool and emerged looking as though your fingertips had aged 40 years? It's one of those odd things the human body does, like sneezing when you step into bright sunlight or forgetting why you walked into the kitchen. For years, scientists thought wrinkly fingers were simply skin that had soaked up too much water, rather like a sponge left in the sink. It turned out to be wrong. As it happens, your fingers aren't swelling at all. They're performing a clever engineering trick that evolution slipped into the instruction manual.

Your Fingers Are Smarter Than You Think

The wrinkles that appear after your hands spend time in water have a proper scientific name: water-induced finger wrinkling.

Running from your arm into your hand is the median nerve, one of the body's busiest communication highways. Besides helping you move your fingers and feel the world around you, it also controls automatic jobs you never consciously think about, such as sweating and the narrowing of blood vessels. When your hands remain underwater for around 30 minutes, water enters through the sweat ducts in your fingertips. That change sets off an unexpected chain reaction. The nerves signal the small blood vessels around the sweat glands to tighten. As those blood vessels constrict, the soft tissue inside your fingertips loses a little volume. Instead of swelling outward, the skin sinks inward, forming the familiar ridges and wrinkles.

The Body Is Building Better Tyres

Why would evolution bother giving us wrinkly fingers at all? Scientists decided to test the idea. More than 500 volunteers were asked to grip a plastic object using dry fingers, wet fingers and wrinkled fingers. The results were clear. Dry fingers already provide a good grip. Wet fingers, however, become slippery and require much more force to stop objects from slipping away but once the fingers became wrinkled, the amount of force needed to hold onto a wet object fell by almost half.

Those tiny ridges work rather like the grooves on a car tyre. They create extra friction while helping water drain away, making it easier to grip wet surfaces. So the next time you pick up a slippery soap bar without dropping it, you might want to thank your wrinkly fingertips.

Medical Test Hidden in Plain Sight

Doctors have found another use for wrinkly fingers. Because the process depends on the autonomic nervous system: the part of the nervous system that controls automatic functions such as heart rate, blood pressure and sweating, the absence of finger wrinkling can sometimes provide clues about nerve function. In some hospitals, doctors even use the finger-wrinkling response as a simple way of assessing whether certain nerves are working properly.

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