Why Do Ailments Accompany Change In Weather?

Shimla: A change in the weather is quite often accompanied by ailments. As winter sets in, the cases of ailments like cold and fever are once again on the rise. A general explanation for this is that as temperatures fluctuate, the body takes time to adjust to the new environment. Meanwhile, the immune system weakens, and viruses and bacteria become more active. This is why people often fall ill during changing seasons.

A Physician at Shimla’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr. Kapil Chauhan related, "Weather has a direct impact on the functioning of our body. When the temperature fluctuates, the humidity in the air changes or the environment suddenly becomes cold and the body faces difficulty in maintaining its temperature. During this time, our immunity weakens, and viruses or bacteria affect us quickly. Therefore, diseases like cold, fever, sore throat, cough or allergies become common."

He said that this problem is seen in people of all age groups, but it affects the children, the elderly, and those already suffering from diseases more.

When the air cools, the tissues in the nose and throat constrict preventing white blood cells from reaching there easily. The immunity weakens giving viruses a chance to attack. Cold weather can cause the air to become dry, which dries out the mucus linings of the nose and throat that protect the body from bacteria. Drying out can break down the protective barrier.

With less sunlight in winter, the body acquires a deficiency of Vitamin D which is obtained from sunlight and is essential for the immune system. Hence, the body becomes weak making it susceptible to infections. This is the time that viruses like rhinovirus and influenza virus become more active. As soon as the nasal temperature drops three to four degrees below the average body temperature, the virus's growth accelerates.

Dr Chauhan related that during the changing seasons, dust, smoke, pollen, and mold particles increase in the air. They can trigger allergies, coughs and breathing problems. This time can be especially difficult for people with asthma or allergic rhinitis.

He explained, "The biggest mistake people make during winter or when the weather changes is ignoring the body signals. They consider a runny nose, mild fever or cough to be minor issues and postpone treatment. However, early care prevents these diseases from progressing. When the weather changes, people often go to crowded places without masks, drink cold beverages and do not get enough sleep. All of these weaken the immunity."

The diseases that increase with the changing weather include common cold, viral fever, throat infection or sore throat, cough (dry or wet), dry skin or fungal infection, breathing problems or asthma attack, allergies (due to dust, smoke or pollen), eye irritation or conjunctivitis, stomach ache, vomiting and gastro infection.

Apart from this, body ache, fatigue and frequent fever and cough in children are common. People are advised not to ignore the initial symptoms.