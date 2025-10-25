Why Do Ailments Accompany Change In Weather?
Preventive measures come in handy to deal with ailments
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST
Shimla: A change in the weather is quite often accompanied by ailments. As winter sets in, the cases of ailments like cold and fever are once again on the rise. A general explanation for this is that as temperatures fluctuate, the body takes time to adjust to the new environment. Meanwhile, the immune system weakens, and viruses and bacteria become more active. This is why people often fall ill during changing seasons.
A Physician at Shimla’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr. Kapil Chauhan related, "Weather has a direct impact on the functioning of our body. When the temperature fluctuates, the humidity in the air changes or the environment suddenly becomes cold and the body faces difficulty in maintaining its temperature. During this time, our immunity weakens, and viruses or bacteria affect us quickly. Therefore, diseases like cold, fever, sore throat, cough or allergies become common."
He said that this problem is seen in people of all age groups, but it affects the children, the elderly, and those already suffering from diseases more.
When the air cools, the tissues in the nose and throat constrict preventing white blood cells from reaching there easily. The immunity weakens giving viruses a chance to attack. Cold weather can cause the air to become dry, which dries out the mucus linings of the nose and throat that protect the body from bacteria. Drying out can break down the protective barrier.
With less sunlight in winter, the body acquires a deficiency of Vitamin D which is obtained from sunlight and is essential for the immune system. Hence, the body becomes weak making it susceptible to infections. This is the time that viruses like rhinovirus and influenza virus become more active. As soon as the nasal temperature drops three to four degrees below the average body temperature, the virus's growth accelerates.
Dr Chauhan related that during the changing seasons, dust, smoke, pollen, and mold particles increase in the air. They can trigger allergies, coughs and breathing problems. This time can be especially difficult for people with asthma or allergic rhinitis.
He explained, "The biggest mistake people make during winter or when the weather changes is ignoring the body signals. They consider a runny nose, mild fever or cough to be minor issues and postpone treatment. However, early care prevents these diseases from progressing. When the weather changes, people often go to crowded places without masks, drink cold beverages and do not get enough sleep. All of these weaken the immunity."
The diseases that increase with the changing weather include common cold, viral fever, throat infection or sore throat, cough (dry or wet), dry skin or fungal infection, breathing problems or asthma attack, allergies (due to dust, smoke or pollen), eye irritation or conjunctivitis, stomach ache, vomiting and gastro infection.
Apart from this, body ache, fatigue and frequent fever and cough in children are common. People are advised not to ignore the initial symptoms.
Dr Chauhan said that with the changing weather, there are some symptoms of viral infection like persistent runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, pain or irritation, mild or high fever, headache, fatigue or body aches, redness or itching in the eyes, difficulty in breathing, along with stomach pain, vomiting or loose bowels.
"If these symptoms persist for more than three to five days or keep coming back, don't self-medicate; see a doctor because sometimes it starts with a viral infection which can later develop into a bacterial infection," he underlined.
He said that since the children's immune systems are not fully developed and they move in crowded schools, the viruses spread rapidly among them. At the same time, the immune system of the elderly also becomes weak with age. Others prone to ailments are people with diabetes, blood pressure or heart disease.
Those with allergies or asthma need to take special precautions. Dust and pollen worsen the condition of such patients during the changing weather.
He pointed out that frequent temperature changes like coming from air conditioned to cold air outside have a direct bearing on the body. The physician advised avoiding cold air in the morning and evening while keeping the head and feet covered.
"Always use a light quilt or blanket at night. Drink lukewarm water. Adding lemon and honey to it clears the throat and boosts immunity. Consume basil, ginger, and turmeric. These are natural antiviral and anti-inflammatory agents. Drink green tea or herbal tea. This keeps the body warm and helps detoxify. Pay attention to hydration. Drink beverages like water, soup and coconut water regularly. Wear a mask in crowded places, especially if you are using public transport or going to the market," he said.
He also called for vaccination of children and regular health checkups. He further advised seven to eight hours of sleep while pointing out that lack of sleep affects the body's recovery process. He suggested consumption of seasonal fruits while underlining that oranges, guavas and pomegranates are rich in Vitamin C, which strengthens immunity.
"Avoid cold drinks and junk food. These affect both the throat and stomach. The easiest and most effective way to prevent infection is to adopt the habit of washing hands. Get a flu vaccine as per your doctor's advice, especially for those who frequently suffer from colds and coughs during winter," he said.
