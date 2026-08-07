Why Are More Young Women Getting Breast Cancer? Experts Explain
Breast cancer cases are rising in young women, with experts attributing it to lifestyle changes, late marriages among other factors, reports Parvez ud Din
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Breast cancer, once considered a disease of middle-aged women above 50, is now increasingly being diagnosed in women as young as 20 years. Experts in Jammu and Kashmir attribute the trend to multiple factors, including delayed marriages and lifestyle changes.
Less prevalent facts include genetics and a lack of awareness, while doctors recommend it as the best defence for early detection.
Health experts warn that the detection of nearly 50,000 new cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven years raises alarm bells and highlights the increasing burden of the disease.
Doctors speaking at a breast cancer awareness programme organised jointly by Nawakadal College and SKIMS Bemina said more young women are seeking treatment for breast cancer than in previous decades.
Dr Ashfaq-ul-Hassan, professor and head of the Department of Anatomy at SKIMS Bemina, said breast cancer is increasingly being seen in younger women.
“Breast cancer risk generally increases with age. The older the age, the more likely it is for women to get breast cancer. However, breast cancer is now being seen even in young girls, which was almost non-existent a few years ago,” he said.
Dr Hassan also pointed to delayed marriages and delayed childbirth, which often result in shorter or delayed breastfeeding, as possible risk factors.
Dr Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Professor and Head of the Department of Surgery at SKIMS Bemina, said breast cancer has become a major health concern for women in Jammu and Kashmir. “Many patients seek medical care only after the disease has reached an advanced stage, reducing treatment options and survival chances,” he said.
Professor and Head of Pathology, Dr Afiya, advised that women should undergo thorough breast examinations starting at age 40. She urged women to be alert to warning signs, including a new breast lump, changes in the size or shape of a breast, skin dimpling, nipple discharge unrelated to breastfeeding and swelling in the armpit.
“For a woman aged 30, a lump in the breast carries about a 10 per cent risk of cancer, while women over 50 face a 60 per cent risk of breast cancer. However, not all breast lumps are cancerous,” Dr Afiya explained.
She said there had been a significant increase in breast cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir between 2021 and 2025, along with a rise in deaths from the disease.
Citing a recent study on breast cancer in Jammu and Kashmir, doctors said that the incidence of the disease increased by nearly 39 per cent between 1990 and 2016. Hey
“Women in the region are developing breast cancer at younger ages and are frequently diagnosed late due to low awareness, social stigma, and limited screening facilities,” they said.
The speakers at the event called for stronger public awareness campaigns and wider access to screening services. “Early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes. Every woman should seek medical advice without delay if they notice suspicious symptoms, regardless of their age,” they added.
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