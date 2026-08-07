ETV Bharat / health

Why Are More Young Women Getting Breast Cancer? Experts Explain

Breast cancer, once considered a disease of middle-aged women above 50, is now increasingly being diagnosed in women as young as 20 years. Experts in Jammu and Kashmir attribute the trend to multiple factors, including delayed marriages and lifestyle changes.

Less prevalent facts include genetics and a lack of awareness, while doctors recommend it as the best defence for early detection.

Health experts warn that the detection of nearly 50,000 new cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven years raises alarm bells and highlights the increasing burden of the disease.

Doctors speaking at a breast cancer awareness programme organised jointly by Nawakadal College and SKIMS Bemina said more young women are seeking treatment for breast cancer than in previous decades.

Dr Ashfaq-ul-Hassan, professor and head of the Department of Anatomy at SKIMS Bemina, said breast cancer is increasingly being seen in younger women.

Audience at breast cancer awareness program (ETV Bharat)

“Breast cancer risk generally increases with age. The older the age, the more likely it is for women to get breast cancer. However, breast cancer is now being seen even in young girls, which was almost non-existent a few years ago,” he said.