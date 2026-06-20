ETV Bharat / health

World Health Organization Releases 3rd Addendum To Guidelines For Safe Drinking Water

A worker pours water into an earthen pot equipped with chilled RO drinking water installed by the Delhi Government at Connaught Place to provide relief during the summer heatwave, in New Delhi ( IANS/Qamar Sibtain )

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its updated Guidelines for drinking-water quality, providing the latest global guidance to support countries in protecting public health through safe drinking-water. Yet despite progress, the challenge remains stark: 2.1 billion people still lack safely managed drinking-water, including 106 million who drink directly from rivers, lakes or other surface water sources. The new Guidelines help countries close the safety gap, providing the authoritative basis for strengthening of drinking-water quality regulations and standards, surveillance programmes and risk management practices.

“Safe drinking-water is fundamental to health, development and human rights,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Director a.i., Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health & Migration at the World Health Organization. “These updated Guidelines help countries focus resources where they matter most: preventing contamination, managing risks before they become health threats, and ensuring that all people can rely on drinking-water that is safe.”

The updated edition reflects new evidence, implementation experience and practical lessons from countries applying risk-based approaches to drinking-water safety. It includes strengthened guidance on proactive water supply risk management, small water supplies, microbial risks and selected chemical hazards.

Framework For Safe Drinking-Water

The Guidelines continue to emphasize a preventive, risk-based approach for ensuring drinking-water safety, the framework for safe drinking-water. The framework comprises three elements: