WHO Suggest For Proper Diet To Stop Noncommunicable Diseases
India’s National Health Policy underscored the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory disorders.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for disease and disability, a healthy diet guidelines prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested that the consumption of free sugars should be limited to less than 10 per cent of total daily energy intake, which is equivalent to 50 g (or about 12 level teaspoons) for a person of healthy body weight consuming about 2000 calories per day.
“Limiting further to 5 per cent or less of total daily energy intake may provide additional health benefits,” the WHO said. It said that healthy diets help to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke and cancer.
However, changes in food production and food systems, rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles have led to a shift in dietary patterns. “People are now consuming more highly processed foods high in unhealthy fats, free sugars and salt and sodium, and many people do not eat enough fruit and vegetables or consume sufficient dietary fibre,” the WHO diet guidelines stated.
Noncommunicable diseases burden in India
The 2017 National Health Policy underscored the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory disorders. NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory ailments now account for nearly 63–65 per cent of all deaths in India, rising from 37.9 per cent in 1990 to over 63 per cent by 2023.
According to Prof (Dr) Atul Goel, former director general of health service, NCDs account for more than 63 per cent of total deaths, of which over 55 per cent are premature. "Common behavioural risk factors associated with NCDs are tobacco, alcohol, diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental degradation," Goel told ETV Bharat.
He said that the national programme for prevention and control of non-communicable disease, being implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM), envisages setting up infrastructure and providing support for interventions for the prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, etc.
Carbohydrates
According to the WHO diet chart, the amount of carbohydrate in the diet can vary, and although low and very low carbohydrate diets are used to treat certain conditions, for most people, a variety of unrefined carbohydrates should represent a significant portion of the diet, approximately 45–75 per cent of total daily energy.
Carbohydrates in the diet should come primarily from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses. According to the WHI guidelines, fresh fruit and vegetables are great choices, but frozen and canned are also good, provided they don’t have added sugars or excess sodium.
“Everyone older than 10 years of age should aim for at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day, with lesser amounts for children under 10. At least 250 or 350 grams for children 2–5 or 6–9 years of age, respectively,” the WHO said.
Sugars
Consumption of free sugars should be limited throughout the life course. Free sugars include monosaccharides and disaccharides (e.g. sucrose, fructose, glucose) added to foods and beverages by the manufacturer, cook or consumer, and sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates.
“Reducing consumption of free sugars (and maintaining low levels of intake) should be accomplished without the use of non-sugar sweeteners. Examples of common non-sugar sweeteners include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives,” the WHO said.
Fats
Fat is an essential nutrient for the proper functioning of cells in the body, and two fatty acids – linoleic acid and α-linolenic acid – can only be obtained from the diet. “Therefore, in adults, a minimum of 15 per cent of the energy consumed per day should be from fat, up to 30 per cent of total daily calories or more,” the WHO diet chart said.
It said that no more than 10 per cent of total energy intake should come from saturated fat and no more than 1 per cent of total energy from trans fat of any type. “Lower intakes of saturated and trans fat may have additional health benefits. Saturated and trans fat can be replaced with polyunsaturated fat or monounsaturated fat from plant sources,” the WHO diet chart said.
Protein
Stating that proteins provide the building blocks for many of the structural elements of the body, such as muscle, as well as functional molecules such as hormones and enzymes, the WHO diet chart said that protein intake at 10-15 percent of total daily energy intake is generally sufficient to meet the needs of adults (approximately 50-75 grams for a person of healthy body weight consuming about 2000 calories per day).
“Protein intake may be greater than 15 per cent of total daily energy intake during adolescence, and for athletes, body builders and others actively building and/or maintaining significant amounts of muscle mass,” it suggested.
Vitamins and minerals (micronutrients)
The WHO diet chart said that micronutrients are essential vitamins and minerals – there are about 30 in total, including 13 vitamins (such as A, B-complex, C, D, E, and K) and 16 minerals (like iron, iodine, zinc, and calcium) – that the body needs in small amounts for proper growth and health.
“Deficiencies in these nutrients can lead to serious health issues, from anaemia and scurvy to cognitive impairment and neural tube defects,” it said.
Globally, micronutrient deficiencies are highly prevalent. “More than half of children under five and over two‑thirds of non‑pregnant women of reproductive age are deficient in at least one key micronutrient (typically iron, zinc, vitamin A, or folate),” the WHO diet chart said.
ICMR findings
A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) revealed that individuals with abdominal obesity (adiposity) and overall obesity are at an enhanced risk of lifestyle diseases (chronic non-communicable diseases-NCDs) including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, gallstones, joint disorders (osteoarthritis), hypertension, other cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, and psycho-social problems. Obesity is classified as a chronic, non-communicable disease.
“Marked increase in the prevalence of abdominal obesity (increased waist circumference), overweight, and obesity among all age groups in rural and urban areas has occurred in the last few decades. About 25 per cent of Indians are either overweight or obese,” the study stated.
