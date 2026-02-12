ETV Bharat / health

WHO Suggest For Proper Diet To Stop Noncommunicable Diseases

New Delhi: Stating that unhealthy diets are a major risk factor for disease and disability, a healthy diet guidelines prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested that the consumption of free sugars should be limited to less than 10 per cent of total daily energy intake, which is equivalent to 50 g (or about 12 level teaspoons) for a person of healthy body weight consuming about 2000 calories per day.

“Limiting further to 5 per cent or less of total daily energy intake may provide additional health benefits,” the WHO said. It said that healthy diets help to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

However, changes in food production and food systems, rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles have led to a shift in dietary patterns. “People are now consuming more highly processed foods high in unhealthy fats, free sugars and salt and sodium, and many people do not eat enough fruit and vegetables or consume sufficient dietary fibre,” the WHO diet guidelines stated.

Noncommunicable diseases burden in India

The 2017 National Health Policy underscored the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory disorders. NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory ailments now account for nearly 63–65 per cent of all deaths in India, rising from 37.9 per cent in 1990 to over 63 per cent by 2023.

According to Prof (Dr) Atul Goel, former director general of health service, NCDs account for more than 63 per cent of total deaths, of which over 55 per cent are premature. "Common behavioural risk factors associated with NCDs are tobacco, alcohol, diet, lack of physical activity, and environmental degradation," Goel told ETV Bharat.

He said that the national programme for prevention and control of non-communicable disease, being implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM), envisages setting up infrastructure and providing support for interventions for the prevention and control of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, etc.

Carbohydrates

According to the WHO diet chart, the amount of carbohydrate in the diet can vary, and although low and very low carbohydrate diets are used to treat certain conditions, for most people, a variety of unrefined carbohydrates should represent a significant portion of the diet, approximately 45–75 per cent of total daily energy.

Carbohydrates in the diet should come primarily from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses. According to the WHI guidelines, fresh fruit and vegetables are great choices, but frozen and canned are also good, provided they don’t have added sugars or excess sodium.

“Everyone older than 10 years of age should aim for at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day, with lesser amounts for children under 10. At least 250 or 350 grams for children 2–5 or 6–9 years of age, respectively,” the WHO said.

Sugars

Consumption of free sugars should be limited throughout the life course. Free sugars include monosaccharides and disaccharides (e.g. sucrose, fructose, glucose) added to foods and beverages by the manufacturer, cook or consumer, and sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates.

“Reducing consumption of free sugars (and maintaining low levels of intake) should be accomplished without the use of non-sugar sweeteners. Examples of common non-sugar sweeteners include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives,” the WHO said.