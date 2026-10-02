ETV Bharat / health

Global Life Expectancy Has Returned Close To Pre-Covid Levels, Says WHO

Hyderabad: The latest Global Health Estimates released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) have said that people are living longer and global life expectancy has returned to close to pre-pandemic levels.

According to WHO, following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global life expectancy has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

As per the health estimate the noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) account for an increasing share of deaths, with conditions such as diabetes, dementia, mental health conditions and drug use disorders contributing to a growing burden of disease.

The Global Health Estimates present a picture of “how health has changed” across countries and regions between 2000 and 2023 including the trends in life expectancy, causes of death and disease burden.

As per WHO, the global life expectancy reached 73.3 years in 2023 against 73.4 years recorded in 2019. The healthy life expectancy has reached 62.8 years in 2023, still 0.4 years below its 2019 level.

“At the same time, the long-term shift towards NCDs continues. NCDs accounted for 74% of deaths globally in 2023, compared with 58% in 2000. Eight of the world’s ten leading causes of death were NCDs in 2023,” the WHO said.

A shift in the health scenario has been witnessed across all income levels. In 2023, for the first time, communicable diseases “accounted for less than half of all deaths in low-income countries, marking another step in the global epidemiological transition,” the WHO said. Dr Alain Labrique, Director of WHO’s Department of Data, Digital Health, Analytics and AI said that “living longer is one of the great achievements of public health.”

“The next challenge is to ensure that those additional years are lived in good health, while health systems are equipped to respond to the changing needs of populations.”