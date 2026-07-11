ETV Bharat / health

WHO Report Predicts Cancer Cases To Rise To Nearly 35 Million By 2050

Hyderabad: Cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally after cardiovascular disease, says a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, developed jointly with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) states that millions of people are facing physical, emotional and financial toll of cancer, a disease that claims more than 26 000 lives every day. With an estimated 20.6 million new cases and close to 10 million deaths annually, cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally, after cardiovascular disease.

The report says reversing this trend will require a fundamental shift towards a people-centred approach that responds to the health needs and lived experiences of affected people and communities. Without urgent action, annual cancer cases are projected to rise to nearly 35 million by 2050.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of progress across key areas such as political commitment, cancer prevention – particularly through tobacco control and vaccination programmes – and investment in treatment.

However, the report also reveals persistent and widening inequities in access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and supportive care, leaving millions of people without the services they need. Its analysis shows that while 87 per cent of women with breast cancer survive at five years after their diagnosis in high-income countries, only about 42 per cent do so in low-income countries. Fewer than one in three countries currently include cancer care in their universal health coverage packages.

"Cancer is a deeply personal disease that touches nearly all of us. But whether a person survives cancer should never depend on where they were born or what they earn,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The inequities documented in this report are not inevitable; they are the consequence of choices, and they can be reversed through stronger and unified action."

The report says, most people will be affected by cancer at some point in their lives, either through their own diagnosis or that of a close family member. Beyond its health impact, cancer remains one of the most financially and socially devastating challenges a household can face. WHO's first-ever survey of people affected by cancer found that at least 45 per cent experience financial hardship, more than half report mental health challenges, and nearly all caregivers report strain including unpaid services and social isolation.

Cancer rates in different regions

The burden of cancer varies markedly across regions. In 2024, Asia accounted for the largest share, with more than half of all cancer cases (50.7 per cent) and deaths (56.5 per cent), reflecting its large population. Europe carried a disproportionately high burden, contributing 21 per cent of global cases and 20 per cent of deaths despite having only about 9 per cent of the world's population. In contrast, many countries in Africa and parts of Asia experience lower incidence but disproportionately high mortality.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death globally. Lung, prostate and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in men, while breast, lung and colorectal cancers account for a substantial share of the burden among women.

Nearly four in ten cancer cases globally are linked to preventable risk factors, particularly infections such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C, and helicobacter pylori, alcohol, tobacco use, high body mass index and insufficient physical activity, highlighting the critical role of prevention.

"While we are seeing reductions in some cancer rates in countries that have implemented prevention policies, progress has been too slow," said Dr Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). "The cancer profile is evolving, increasingly driven by rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and air pollution. Cancer prevention must remain a political priority."