WHO Report: India in Top 10 for Hepatitis Deaths, Flags Slow Progress On Elimination
India ranks among the top countries for hepatitis deaths, the WHO says, warning that slow progress and healthcare gaps threaten the 2030 elimination targets globally.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India has emerged among the top 10 countries that account for 69 per cent of global Hepatitis B-related deaths, said the World Health Organization (WHO)’s 2026 Global Hepatitis Report. India is also among the 10 countries contributing to 58 per cent of hepatitis C-related deaths worldwide.
The country, which has given greater attention to initiatives such as "Health for All", remains a key focus in the global fight against viral hepatitis, as the WHO report highlights both progress and persistent gaps in tackling the disease, which continues to claim millions of lives worldwide.
India Among High-Burden Countries
The WHO report estimates that viral hepatitis B and C caused 1.34 million deaths globally in 2024, with India listed among the 10 countries accounting for a significant share of this burden.
The report stated, "As a result of limited access to prevention and care, in 2024 an estimated 1.1 million people died from hepatitis B and 2,40,000 from hepatitis C. Liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma were the main causes of hepatitis-related deaths," the report stated.
Ten countries, including Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa and Vietnam, accounted for 69 per cent of hepatitis B-related deaths worldwide in 2024. Hepatitis C-related deaths are more geographically dispersed, the report highlighted.
The report added, "In 2024, ten countries accounted for 58 per cent of the global hepatitis B-related deaths, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, South Africa, the United States of America and Vietnam."
Progress Made, But Gaps Persist
Despite global gains since 2015, the report highlighted a mixed picture for India. While expanded vaccination programmes and increased awareness have contributed to declining infection rates, challenges such as late diagnosis, limited access to treatment, and gaps in the health system continue to hinder progress.
The 2026 Global Hepatitis Report documents significant gains made since 2015. The annual number of new hepatitis B infections has dropped by 32 per cent, and hepatitis C-related deaths have fallen by 12 per cent globally. Hepatitis B prevalence among children under five has also decreased to 0.6 per cent, with 85 countries achieving or surpassing the 2030 target of 0.1 per cent.
However, transmission remains high, with about 1.8 million new infections reported annually.
India, with its large population and diverse healthcare infrastructure, faces a dual burden of preventing new infections while managing millions already living with chronic disease.
WHO estimates show that 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C infections worldwide in 2024. In India, experts believe a substantial portion of cases remain undiagnosed, contributing to ongoing transmission and preventable deaths. Liver cirrhosis and liver cancer continue to be the leading causes of hepatitis-related mortality.
India's Response And Road Ahead
People remain undiagnosed and untreated due to stigma, weak health systems and inequitable access to care.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that eliminating hepatitis is achievable. Dr Ghebreyesus said, "Around the world, countries are showing that eliminating hepatitis is not a pipedream, it’s possible with sustained political commitment, backed by reliable domestic financing."
"At the same time, this report shows that progress is too slow and uneven. Many people remain undiagnosed and untreated due to stigma, weak health systems and inequitable access to care. While we have the tools to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat, urgent scale-up of prevention, diagnosis and treatment is needed if the world is to meet the 2030 targets," he added.
India has taken several steps in recent years, including scaling up hepatitis B vaccination and launching national programmes to control viral hepatitis. The availability of affordable generic medicines has also improved access to treatment, especially for hepatitis C, where short-course therapies can cure over 95 per cent of infections.
However, the report underscores that treatment coverage remains inadequate. Globally, fewer than 5 per cent of people with chronic hepatitis B receive treatment, and only about 20 per cent of hepatitis C patients have been treated since 2015.
With just five years left to meet the 2030 elimination targets set by the World Health Assembly, the report warns that current rates of progress are insufficient to meet all targets.
Sources in the health ministry told this correspondent that India has stepped up efforts to tackle Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C through a mix of prevention, early detection, and free treatment, as part of its broader goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.
At the centre of the strategy is the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), launched under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The programme focuses on scaling up testing, ensuring access to treatment, and reducing transmission nationwide. It is integrated with the National Health Mission, allowing services to reach district hospitals and primary healthcare centres.
Patients diagnosed with hepatitis B or C can access antiviral treatment at government facilities, significantly reducing out-of-pocket costs. India has also prioritised universal vaccination against hepatitis B, especially for newborns.
Public health experts say India’s approach is comprehensive but needs stronger last-mile delivery.
Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, a leading hepatologist, said, “India has made significant progress in expanding access to diagnosis and treatment, particularly for hepatitis C, which is now curable. However, the biggest gap remains in identifying infected individuals early, as a large proportion of cases still go undiagnosed.”
According to Dr Aggarwal, screening and awareness must be further scaled up, especially in rural areas. He said, "Unless we find and treat patients early, the burden of liver cirrhosis and cancer will continue despite having effective tools."
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