ETV Bharat / health

WHO Report: India in Top 10 for Hepatitis Deaths, Flags Slow Progress On Elimination

New Delhi: India has emerged among the top 10 countries that account for 69 per cent of global Hepatitis B-related deaths, said the World Health Organization (WHO)’s 2026 Global Hepatitis Report. India is also among the 10 countries contributing to 58 per cent of hepatitis C-related deaths worldwide.

The country, which has given greater attention to initiatives such as "Health for All", remains a key focus in the global fight against viral hepatitis, as the WHO report highlights both progress and persistent gaps in tackling the disease, which continues to claim millions of lives worldwide.

India Among High-Burden Countries

The WHO report estimates that viral hepatitis B and C caused 1.34 million deaths globally in 2024, with India listed among the 10 countries accounting for a significant share of this burden.

The report stated, "As a result of limited access to prevention and care, in 2024 an estimated 1.1 million people died from hepatitis B and 2,40,000 from hepatitis C. Liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma were the main causes of hepatitis-related deaths," the report stated.

Ten countries, including Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa and Vietnam, accounted for 69 per cent of hepatitis B-related deaths worldwide in 2024. Hepatitis C-related deaths are more geographically dispersed, the report highlighted.

The report added, "In 2024, ten countries accounted for 58 per cent of the global hepatitis B-related deaths, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, South Africa, the United States of America and Vietnam."

Progress Made, But Gaps Persist

Despite global gains since 2015, the report highlighted a mixed picture for India. While expanded vaccination programmes and increased awareness have contributed to declining infection rates, challenges such as late diagnosis, limited access to treatment, and gaps in the health system continue to hinder progress.

The 2026 Global Hepatitis Report documents significant gains made since 2015. The annual number of new hepatitis B infections has dropped by 32 per cent, and hepatitis C-related deaths have fallen by 12 per cent globally. Hepatitis B prevalence among children under five has also decreased to 0.6 per cent, with 85 countries achieving or surpassing the 2030 target of 0.1 per cent.

However, transmission remains high, with about 1.8 million new infections reported annually.

India, with its large population and diverse healthcare infrastructure, faces a dual burden of preventing new infections while managing millions already living with chronic disease.

WHO estimates show that 287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C infections worldwide in 2024. In India, experts believe a substantial portion of cases remain undiagnosed, contributing to ongoing transmission and preventable deaths. Liver cirrhosis and liver cancer continue to be the leading causes of hepatitis-related mortality.