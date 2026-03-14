WHO Issues New Guidelines For Snakebite Treatment As India Records 60,000 Deaths Annually
According to the WHO, around 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes globally every year, with 1.8 to 2.7 million cases due to envenoming.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The World Health Organization has released new Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to guide the development of novel therapeutics for treating snakebite envenoming.
According to the WHO, around 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes globally every year, with 1.8 to 2.7 million cases due to envenoming. This causes 80,000 and 1.3 lakh deaths annually.
The newly released TPPs outline the minimum and optimal characteristics that future snakebite treatments should have. These include both small-molecule drugs and engineered antibody-based biologics, providing researchers, regulators and manufacturers with a roadmap for developing more effective therapies.
Major relevance for India
In India, snakebite deaths account for nearly half of death, which makes the WHO initiative particularly important. Each year, about 3–4 million snakebites occur in India, which lead to nearly 50,000–60,000 deaths.
In addition to deaths, about 400,000 people globally suffer permanent disabilities every year due to snakebites. These include amputations, severe scarring that impairs limb function, and psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Annually, 3–4 million snakebites occur in India, out of which more than 60,000 deaths take place,” said Sadanand Raut, speaking to ETV Bharat.
Raut, who is also a national expert in snakebite management at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said many victims also suffer kidney failure and other serious complications due to envenoming. “It is a deadly condition. Sudden death can occur, and the severity increases when a venomous snake is involved,” he said.
Vulnerable communities most affected
Raut said that snakebite victims mostly belong to some of the most vulnerable sections of society. Agricultural workers, rural villagers and working children are among those most affected. They often live in poorly constructed housing with limited access to healthcare and education.
Currently India has polyvalent antivenom, which can treat bites from the country’s four major venomous snakes. The serum is produced by immunising horses.
However, Raut says that snake venom contains more than 200 different toxins. Each of them affects different organs or body systems and some toxins are not fully neutralised by existing antivenoms.
“In the Target Product Profiles, certain toxins have been specifically included. When used alongside antivenom, these therapies could help reduce tissue damage at the bite site,” he said.
Additionally, current treatment options are often ineffective in addressing severe local tissue damage that happens due to snakebites. Victims may suffer extensive tissue necrosis at the bite site, which sometimes can result in limb loss or long-term disability.
“The new TPP framework aims to reduce such local side effects and improve wound healing while making treatment safer and more affordable,” he said.
Next-generation therapies
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tamorish Kole, said the Target Product Profile concept could improve snakebite treatment as it can guide the development of next-generation therapies.
“The TPP framework has desirable features for new therapies, including broad effectiveness across regions, rapid action, stability at high temperatures, affordability, and the possibility of administering treatment even before reaching a hospital,” Kole said.
However, Kole added that the success of the TPP initiative will depend on sustained investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, as well as successful clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness.
“Many of the proposed treatments, including small-molecule inhibitors and engineered antibody therapies, are still in early stages of development. At present, the TPP mainly serves as a strategic roadmap that aligns researchers, regulators and funders toward developing safer and more accessible treatments,” he said.
Complementing earlier WHO guidelines
The new TPPs complement similar guidance documents published by the WHO in 2023 and 2024, which focused on improving conventional antivenoms for markets in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Unlike earlier documents that were focused to enhance existing antivenom products, the latest TPPs aim is to innovate treatments currently in early-stage drug development or clinical trials.
According to the WHO, 168 countries have endemic populations of medically important venomous snakes. Treatments developed under the TPP framework are intended to be accessible to all people at risk of envenoming, including pregnant women, children and economically disadvantaged rural communities.
A report from the National Centre for Disease Control highlights that snakebite is a major public health issue in rural and peri-urban areas. States with particularly high incidence include Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
The report states that snakebites disproportionately affect low-income groups such as agricultural workers, herders, fishermen and children aged 10–14 years.
India’s “Big Four” venomous snakes
India has more than 310 species of snakes, most of which are non-venomous. However, about 66 species are venomous or mildly venomous, with the majority of fatal bites attributed to the so-called “Big Four” species:
- Russell's Viper
- Indian Cobra
- Common Krait
- Saw-scaled Viper
These species are not evenly distributed across the country, and certain regional species have venom that is less effectively neutralised by currently available polyvalent antivenom.
Burden and government response
The burden of premature deaths from snakebite envenoming in India is estimated at 2.97 million disability-adjusted life years, compared with a global burden of 6.07 million disability-adjusted life years.
Most deaths occur in densely populated agricultural regions at low altitudes, particularly during the monsoon season, when encounters between humans and snakes become more frequent.
In response, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has introduced a National Snakebite Management Protocol to guide medical officers in treating snakebite cases.
State health departments are also strengthening training programmes for healthcare workers on emergency response, referral systems and life-support skills.
To ensure treatment availability, states and Union Territories have been directed to include anti-snake venom (ASV) in their lists of essential medicines. Procurement is supported under the National Health Mission through the National Free Drug Initiative.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting a nationwide study on snakebite management and has established a National Task Force for Research on Snakebite in India to strengthen research and policy responses.
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