ETV Bharat / health

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Snakebite Treatment As India Records 60,000 Deaths Annually

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Snakebite Treatment As India Records 60,000 Deaths Annually ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The World Health Organization has released new Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to guide the development of novel therapeutics for treating snakebite envenoming.

According to the WHO, around 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes globally every year, with 1.8 to 2.7 million cases due to envenoming. This causes 80,000 and 1.3 lakh deaths annually.

The newly released TPPs outline the minimum and optimal characteristics that future snakebite treatments should have. These include both small-molecule drugs and engineered antibody-based biologics, providing researchers, regulators and manufacturers with a roadmap for developing more effective therapies.

Major relevance for India

In India, snakebite deaths account for nearly half of death, which makes the WHO initiative particularly important. Each year, about 3–4 million snakebites occur in India, which lead to nearly 50,000–60,000 deaths.

In addition to deaths, about 400,000 people globally suffer permanent disabilities every year due to snakebites. These include amputations, severe scarring that impairs limb function, and psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Annually, 3–4 million snakebites occur in India, out of which more than 60,000 deaths take place,” said Sadanand Raut, speaking to ETV Bharat.

Raut, who is also a national expert in snakebite management at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said many victims also suffer kidney failure and other serious complications due to envenoming. “It is a deadly condition. Sudden death can occur, and the severity increases when a venomous snake is involved,” he said.

Vulnerable communities most affected

Raut said that snakebite victims mostly belong to some of the most vulnerable sections of society. Agricultural workers, rural villagers and working children are among those most affected. They often live in poorly constructed housing with limited access to healthcare and education.

Currently India has polyvalent antivenom, which can treat bites from the country’s four major venomous snakes. The serum is produced by immunising horses.

However, Raut says that snake venom contains more than 200 different toxins. Each of them affects different organs or body systems and some toxins are not fully neutralised by existing antivenoms.

“In the Target Product Profiles, certain toxins have been specifically included. When used alongside antivenom, these therapies could help reduce tissue damage at the bite site,” he said.

Additionally, current treatment options are often ineffective in addressing severe local tissue damage that happens due to snakebites. Victims may suffer extensive tissue necrosis at the bite site, which sometimes can result in limb loss or long-term disability.

“The new TPP framework aims to reduce such local side effects and improve wound healing while making treatment safer and more affordable,” he said.

Next-generation therapies

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tamorish Kole, said the Target Product Profile concept could improve snakebite treatment as it can guide the development of next-generation therapies.