WHO Issues Alarm Over Cholera Outbreak In Southeast Asian, With 5 Confirmed Deaths In India

New Delhi: A World Health Organisation (WHO) report on multi-country outbreak of cholera has sounded an alarm over a cholera outbreak in Southeast Asia, with India being the only country reporting 5 deaths from January to October this year.

According to the report, released recently, the highest number of cases in the Southeast Asian region were reported from Myanmar (2,280), India (1,923) and Nepal (1,802) in the same period.

The WHO report said that from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a cumulative total of 5,65,404 cholera cases and 7,074 deaths were reported from 32 countries across five WHO regions, with the Eastern Mediterranean Region recording the highest numbers, followed by the African Region, the Southeast Asia Region, the Region of the Americas, and the Western Pacific Region.

In just the month of October, a total of 35,026 new cholera cases were reported from 20 countries across four WHO regions, showing a 34 per cent fall from the previous month. The Eastern Mediterranean Region (21,451 cases) reported the highest number of infections, followed by the African Region (13,253 cases), the Southeast Asia Region (200 cases), and the Region of the Americas (122 cases).

During the same period, 335 cholera-related deaths were reported, representing a 55 per cent decrease compared to September 2025.

Significantly, from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a cumulative total of 5,65,404 cholera cases and 7,074 deaths were reported globally across five WHO regions. The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported the highest case count (3,29,208 cases; six countries), followed by the African Region (2,23,452 cases, 21 countries), the Southeast Asia Region (6,077 cases; five countries), the Region of the Americas (5,353 cases; one country), and the Western Pacific Region (1,314 cases; one country).

The African Region reported the highest number of deaths (4,955), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (2,022), the Region of the Americas (78), the Western Pacific Region (14) and the Southeast Asia Region (5).

India And Southeast Asia

In October 2025, the Southeast Asia Region reported 200 new cholera cases in two countries — Nepal (143) and Myanmar (57). There were no cholera-related deaths reported during this period.

But from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a total of 6,077 cholera cases were reported across five countries of Southeast Asia. The highest number of cases were reported from Myanmar (2,280), followed by India (1,923) and Nepal (1,802). During the same period, a total of five deaths were reported, just from India.

Cholera, And Preventive Measures

Cholera is a water-borne infection of the small intestine caused by some strains of bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), cholera can be a deadly disease if the diagnosis and treatment is delayed.

"The early arrival of patients to the health centre, and early diagnosis, may be life-saving. For investigating an outbreak of cholera, good communication between ground-level health workers and Rapid Response Team (RRT) members like epidemiologists becomes crucial. The more the patients are aware of water-borne diseases like cholera, the better equipped they will be to protect themselves,” the NCDC said.

In this particular outbreak the stagnant water in the streets after the rain as well as blockage in the sewage system were the main cause. This led to the water in the municipal corporation water pipelines getting contaminated, the NCDC said.

Why Cholera Is Endemic In India

Talking to ETV Bharat on Friday, Dr Tamorish Kole, a renowned public health expert, said India is not cholera-free, as cholera and acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) remain endemic and continue to cause seasonal outbreaks, particularly during the monsoon and in areas with poor water and sanitation.