WHO Issues Alarm Over Cholera Outbreak In Southeast Asian, With 5 Confirmed Deaths In India
Cholera and gastrointestinal diseases are endemic because of poor hygiene sanitation, and vaccines do not provide 100% efficacy, said health experts.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A World Health Organisation (WHO) report on multi-country outbreak of cholera has sounded an alarm over a cholera outbreak in Southeast Asia, with India being the only country reporting 5 deaths from January to October this year.
According to the report, released recently, the highest number of cases in the Southeast Asian region were reported from Myanmar (2,280), India (1,923) and Nepal (1,802) in the same period.
The WHO report said that from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a cumulative total of 5,65,404 cholera cases and 7,074 deaths were reported from 32 countries across five WHO regions, with the Eastern Mediterranean Region recording the highest numbers, followed by the African Region, the Southeast Asia Region, the Region of the Americas, and the Western Pacific Region.
In just the month of October, a total of 35,026 new cholera cases were reported from 20 countries across four WHO regions, showing a 34 per cent fall from the previous month. The Eastern Mediterranean Region (21,451 cases) reported the highest number of infections, followed by the African Region (13,253 cases), the Southeast Asia Region (200 cases), and the Region of the Americas (122 cases).
During the same period, 335 cholera-related deaths were reported, representing a 55 per cent decrease compared to September 2025.
Significantly, from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a cumulative total of 5,65,404 cholera cases and 7,074 deaths were reported globally across five WHO regions. The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported the highest case count (3,29,208 cases; six countries), followed by the African Region (2,23,452 cases, 21 countries), the Southeast Asia Region (6,077 cases; five countries), the Region of the Americas (5,353 cases; one country), and the Western Pacific Region (1,314 cases; one country).
The African Region reported the highest number of deaths (4,955), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (2,022), the Region of the Americas (78), the Western Pacific Region (14) and the Southeast Asia Region (5).
India And Southeast Asia
In October 2025, the Southeast Asia Region reported 200 new cholera cases in two countries — Nepal (143) and Myanmar (57). There were no cholera-related deaths reported during this period.
But from January 1 to October 26, 2025, a total of 6,077 cholera cases were reported across five countries of Southeast Asia. The highest number of cases were reported from Myanmar (2,280), followed by India (1,923) and Nepal (1,802). During the same period, a total of five deaths were reported, just from India.
Cholera, And Preventive Measures
Cholera is a water-borne infection of the small intestine caused by some strains of bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), cholera can be a deadly disease if the diagnosis and treatment is delayed.
"The early arrival of patients to the health centre, and early diagnosis, may be life-saving. For investigating an outbreak of cholera, good communication between ground-level health workers and Rapid Response Team (RRT) members like epidemiologists becomes crucial. The more the patients are aware of water-borne diseases like cholera, the better equipped they will be to protect themselves,” the NCDC said.
In this particular outbreak the stagnant water in the streets after the rain as well as blockage in the sewage system were the main cause. This led to the water in the municipal corporation water pipelines getting contaminated, the NCDC said.
Why Cholera Is Endemic In India
Talking to ETV Bharat on Friday, Dr Tamorish Kole, a renowned public health expert, said India is not cholera-free, as cholera and acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) remain endemic and continue to cause seasonal outbreaks, particularly during the monsoon and in areas with poor water and sanitation.
“WHO’s multi-country situation report (data up to October 26, 2025) records India as reporting 1,923 cholera/AWD cases and five deaths for the year, but this figure reflects only the officially notified, definition-aligned data reaching WHO, and does not capture the wider spectrum of diarrhoeal deaths occurring at state or community levels. Many outbreaks initially appear in national surveillance as “acute diarrhoeal disease” and are later confirmed — or not — as cholera, while media and state health departments often report suspected deaths that do not immediately meet national or WHO reporting criteria,” said Dr Kole, who is also a technical advisor of the emergency care service of Government of India’s healthcare sector skill council.
“This explains why WHO numbers appear lower than state-level figures. Recent examples highlight this gap. Odisha faced a major diarrhoea/cholera surge in June 2025, particularly in Jajpur and nearby districts, with multiple reported fatalities and confirmed Vibrio Cholerae in some samples, while Assam’s Dibrugarh tea-belt recorded five deaths from severe gastrointestinal illness, despite only two laboratory-confirmed cholera cases, illustrating how local reporting and global aggregates often diverge,” Dr Kole said.
Steps Taken By The Government
The Government of India has taken several measures and other surveillance initiatives as steps to fight cholera.
“The Health Ministry emphasises preventing the spread of cholera through improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned public health expert and an advisory board member of the Health Ministry.
She further said that other government initiatives include toilets at every home, making villages open defecation free (ODF) as well as an immunisation programme which is oral with moderate to high efficacy.
“Cholera and gastrointestinal diseases are endemic because of poor hygiene and sanitation,” added Dr Garg, who is Professor of Excellence, Ex-Sub Dean and Director of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and associated hospitals. She added that the cholera vaccine does not provide 100 per cent efficacy.
“In fact, vaccines are providing a false sense of security. The efficacy of vaccines varies from 53-74 per cent, but people think they are immunised and nothing will happen to them. Hand hygiene is also very poor,” said Dr Garg.
Regions Prone To Cholera In India
Regions in India that remain vulnerable to recurrent cholera outbreaks are typically those with inadequate or disrupted water, sanitation and hygiene systems, or areas exposed to flooding, overcrowding and population displacement.
“Monsoon-prone coastal and riverine districts — such as those frequently affected in Odisha — experience contamination of drinking water sources, while peri-urban slums, informal settlements, isolated institutions, and tea garden or plantation communities with unreliable water supply also face heightened risk. Evidence consistently shows that cholera in India persists as focal, locally-driven endemicity, linked to contaminated water and poor sanitation, with seasonal surges, rather than as a uniform nationwide epidemic,” stated Dr Tamorish Kole, who is a visiting professor at the University of South Wales, UK.
Possibility Of Mismatch In WHO Cholera Data
Stating that there can be an apparent mismatch in WHO data, Dr Kole said that they are largely due to how data are collected and reported.
"WHO compiles suspected, RDT-positive and culture-confirmed cases based on standardised reporting periods and official country submissions, while states often report acute watery diarrhoea before laboratory confirmation, and community deaths may be recorded locally but not immediately captured in national notifications,” he said.
WHO’s own situation reports (SITREP) warn that underreporting, delays, and differing surveillance definitions limit direct comparison with other sources, and that global figures may be revised as new information comes in, Dr Kole added.
"Therefore, differences between state or media reports and WHO’s numbers usually arise from variations in definitions, confirmation status, and reporting timelines rather than from inaccuracies,” said Dr Kole, who is also the past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine.