ETV Bharat / health

WHO Launches First Global Database On Prevalence Of Sexually Transmitted Infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new global database on the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The open-access database is the first global platform to provide consolidated, standardized and quality-assured STI prevalence data from low- and middle-income countries from 2010 onwards. It addresses long-standing challenges in accessing reliable country- and population-specific data related to STIs, by bringing together both published and unpublished evidence from diverse sources in one place.

“This database represents a first major step forward in our ability to understand the burden of sexually transmitted infections across diverse populations and settings,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs. “By making these data openly accessible, we are equipping countries and partners with the evidence needed to design targeted interventions, strengthen surveillance systems and accelerate progress towards reducing the global impact of STIs.”

Currently, the database focuses on 5 STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes simplex virus type 2, syphilis and trichomoniasis but it is designed as a dynamic resource that can continue to expand and evolve. As of June 2026, it contains data from 766 studies and 2453 prevalence data points.

The data are from a broad range of settings and populations, including household-based surveys and studies among pregnant women, adolescents, key populations, sex workers, and STI clinic attendees, as well as baseline data from intervention studies and case-control studies. To ensure quality, the data included in the database are from studies with clearly defined population groups, sufficient methodological detail, most samples collected in 2010 or later, and a sample size of at least 100.