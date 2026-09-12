ETV Bharat / health

WHO Chief Lauds India As Nation Achieves Milestone of Over 80 Lakh HPV Vaccines Since February

New Delhi: A day after India crossed a significant milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 80 lakh (8 million) doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign since its launch in February 2026, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the people of the nation for the achievement.

In a post on X, Ghebreyesus said, "Congratulations to Health Minister @JPNadda and the people of #India on this remarkable achievement. It is a powerful demonstration that #cervicalcancer control is possible through strong political commitment, HPV vaccination, screening, early detection and timely treatment. India’s leadership is helping accelerate progress towards the goals of @WHO’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative and bringing us closer to a future where no woman dies from this preventable disease".

The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026. Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at government health facilities.

As per Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, approximately 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds who are expected to benefit from the initiative each year.