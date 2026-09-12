WHO Chief Lauds India As Nation Achieves Milestone of Over 80 Lakh HPV Vaccines Since February
Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at government health facilities.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after India crossed a significant milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 80 lakh (8 million) doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign since its launch in February 2026, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the people of the nation for the achievement.
In a post on X, Ghebreyesus said, "Congratulations to Health Minister @JPNadda and the people of #India on this remarkable achievement. It is a powerful demonstration that #cervicalcancer control is possible through strong political commitment, HPV vaccination, screening, early detection and timely treatment. India’s leadership is helping accelerate progress towards the goals of @WHO’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative and bringing us closer to a future where no woman dies from this preventable disease".
Congratulations to Health Minister @JPNadda and the people of #India on this remarkable achievement. It is a powerful demonstration that #cervicalcancer control is possible through strong political commitment, HPV vaccination, screening, early detection and timely treatment.…— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 12, 2026
The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026. Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at government health facilities.
As per Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, approximately 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds who are expected to benefit from the initiative each year.
States and Union Territories have made significant progress in expanding HPV vaccination coverage, with several States achieving complete coverage of their identified target cohorts.
Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, while Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage. Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.
Among States, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign.
Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target cohorts, supported by sustained community mobilisation, coordinated implementation and focused field-level efforts. The progress in Assam and other Northeastern States also demonstrates the role of integrated community health networks and coordinated field-level action in expanding access across geographically diverse areas.
The campaign has placed strong emphasis on community engagement and credible information, with parents, healthcare providers, teachers and frontline health workers being actively engaged to address concerns and counter misinformation relating to HPV vaccination.
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HPV Vaccination Campaign Crosses 80 Lakh Doses, Uttar Pradesh Leads With Over 22 Lakh Girls Vaccinated