WHO Calls On All Nations To Share Evidence To Unearth Origin Of SARS-CoV-2
An investigation conducted by the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens found four scientifically credible hypotheses behind the origin of SARS-CoV-2.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Reiterating that despite repeated requests, World Health Organisatioin (WHO) has not received crucial details from China regarding animals sold in Wuhan markets, biosafety conditions at laboratories and information on work done in Wuhan, the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) formed by WHO has appealed all nations to share any evidence without restrictions to unearth the fact about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 began.
"WHO stresses the urgent need for more information on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic. The members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) underscore that until additional information is provided, there can be no certainty about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 began," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Despite repeated requests, WHO has not received crucial details from China regarding animals sold in Wuhan markets, biosafety conditions at laboratories and information on work done in Wuhan, he said. "The work to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is ongoing, and WHO calls on all nations to share any evidence without restrictions," said Tedros.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr T Jacob John, however, expressed surprise at WHO's latest call.
"I am amused. Because, by this time, the WHO must have all the information and scientific evidence about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 originated. Why, after so many years, has the global health watchdog been highlighting this issue?" said Jacob.
According to Jacob, there could be some non-scientific urgencies for the WHO in raising this issue and asking other nations to provide their evidence. "WHO must have visited other countries to get scientific evidence to ascertain the origin of SARS-CoV-2," said Jacob.
Formation of SAGO
Ghebreyesus established SAGO in November 2021 and tasked it with designing a guiding framework to steer two things: an ongoing effort to try to determine the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and investigations of how emerging and re-emerging pathogens originate more broadly.
The 27 independent scientific experts from 27 countries who made up SAGO investigated all reasonable possibilities to determine what happened so that the world is better able to prevent epidemics and pandemics in the future.
"To investigate the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in the human population, we assessed reports of early cases and clinical studies. We investigated potential sources of infection, including animal reservoirs, intermediate hosts, insect vectors and environmental sources. We also assessed the genomics and evolutionary biology of the virus, as well as the possibility of the virus having escaped through a lab or research-associated incident," the scientific experts said in a report published in Nature, a global multidisciplinary science journal, recently.
The investigation conducted by the SAGO experts found four scientifically credible hypotheses behind the origin of SARS-CoV-2.
Animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 passed the virus to humans
According to the experts, a Betacoronavirus called RaTG13, which shares 96.1 per cent of its genetic code with SARS-CoV-2, was identified in 2013 in China. (Betacoronavirus is the genus to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs.)
"Another strain called BANAL-52, which shares 96.8 per cent of its genetic code with SARS-CoV-2, was identified in 2020 in Laos. This suggests that similar strains circulating in bats in China or Southeast Asia might have spilt over to intermediate animal hosts or directly to humans," the experts stated.
The Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan had a significant role in the early transmission and initial spread of the virus, the experts said.
"More than 60 per cent of the known earliest human cases in December 2019 involved people who worked at the market, made purchases there, lived near it or had some other epidemiological link with it. (At least 175 people were diagnosed with the disease, either through lab testing or on the basis of clinical symptoms, before 1 January 2020)," they said
SARS-CoV-2 was introduced into China's animal markets from overseas through imported goods
"In April last year, the Chinese government endorsed this route as the most likely source of SARS-CoV-2. But almost six years on from the start of the pandemic, we conclude that the available scientific evidence does not support this hypothesis," the SAGO experts said.
SARS-CoV-2 was detected on frozen goods, but only several months into the pandemic, when the virus was already widespread in humans. By this point, infected people could have contaminated surfaces. Also, no further evidence has become available to suggest that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans from frozen products occurred at Huanan Seafood Market, at any other market in Wuhan or elsewhere at the start of the pandemic, they said.
SARS-CoV-2 originated from an accidental lab-related event
Stating that much of the information needed to assess this hypothesis has not been made available to the WHO or SAGO, the experts said that repeated requests have been made to the Chinese government by the WHO to release the health records of research-lab staff, biosafety and biosecurity protocols, and audits or independent inspections conducted to verify the safety procedures of labs in Wuhan. These include those of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Wuhan and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a leading research centre for bat coronaviruses.
"The government has not provided the necessary information that we have requested since the launch of SAGO in November 2021 to investigate a potential biosafety breach," the experts said.
SARS-CoV-2 originated from the deliberate manipulation of a virus in a lab
The SAGO analysed reports on the genome structure of SARS-CoV-2, as well as publications addressing the likelihood that it had been manipulated through reverse genetics. This involves making alterations to a virus's known genes or regulatory elements to investigate how targeted mutations change its properties. Such changes might be introduced to make a virus less pathogenic, for instance, or easier to study.
"We did not find evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 resulting from experimental manipulation was a more likely scenario than it emerging from naturally occurring mutations or recombination events," the experts stated.
They said that only rigorous scientific research, not conjecture or political opinion, will help to solve the mystery of where a virus estimated to have killed more than 20 million people by the end of 2022, and which cost the global economy up to US$16 trillion, came from.
"If the world truly wants answers, it must deliver the information and data that make rigorous scientific research possible," the SAGO experts said.
India was also severely hit by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). According to the Health Ministry data, as of March 27, 2023, India had reported a cumulative total of 4,47,05,952 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 5,30,837 deaths. In 2025, a total of 189 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in India. Four states, including Kerala (2), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1), currently have a total of 4 active COVID-19 cases.
