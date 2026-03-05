ETV Bharat / health

WHO Calls On All Nations To Share Evidence To Unearth Origin Of SARS-CoV-2

New Delhi: Reiterating that despite repeated requests, World Health Organisatioin (WHO) has not received crucial details from China regarding animals sold in Wuhan markets, biosafety conditions at laboratories and information on work done in Wuhan, the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) formed by WHO has appealed all nations to share any evidence without restrictions to unearth the fact about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 began.

"WHO stresses the urgent need for more information on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic. The members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) underscore that until additional information is provided, there can be no certainty about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 began," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Despite repeated requests, WHO has not received crucial details from China regarding animals sold in Wuhan markets, biosafety conditions at laboratories and information on work done in Wuhan, he said. "The work to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is ongoing, and WHO calls on all nations to share any evidence without restrictions," said Tedros.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr T Jacob John, however, expressed surprise at WHO's latest call.

"I am amused. Because, by this time, the WHO must have all the information and scientific evidence about how, when, and where SARS-CoV-2 originated. Why, after so many years, has the global health watchdog been highlighting this issue?" said Jacob.

According to Jacob, there could be some non-scientific urgencies for the WHO in raising this issue and asking other nations to provide their evidence. "WHO must have visited other countries to get scientific evidence to ascertain the origin of SARS-CoV-2," said Jacob.

Formation of SAGO

Ghebreyesus established SAGO in November 2021 and tasked it with designing a guiding framework to steer two things: an ongoing effort to try to determine the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and investigations of how emerging and re-emerging pathogens originate more broadly.

The 27 independent scientific experts from 27 countries who made up SAGO investigated all reasonable possibilities to determine what happened so that the world is better able to prevent epidemics and pandemics in the future.

"To investigate the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in the human population, we assessed reports of early cases and clinical studies. We investigated potential sources of infection, including animal reservoirs, intermediate hosts, insect vectors and environmental sources. We also assessed the genomics and evolutionary biology of the virus, as well as the possibility of the virus having escaped through a lab or research-associated incident," the scientific experts said in a report published in Nature, a global multidisciplinary science journal, recently.

The investigation conducted by the SAGO experts found four scientifically credible hypotheses behind the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 passed the virus to humans

According to the experts, a Betacoronavirus called RaTG13, which shares 96.1 per cent of its genetic code with SARS-CoV-2, was identified in 2013 in China. (Betacoronavirus is the genus to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs.)

"Another strain called BANAL-52, which shares 96.8 per cent of its genetic code with SARS-CoV-2, was identified in 2020 in Laos. This suggests that similar strains circulating in bats in China or Southeast Asia might have spilt over to intermediate animal hosts or directly to humans," the experts stated.