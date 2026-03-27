The Return Of The 'White Plague', TB Is Back On The Global Radar With Cases Rising In More Than 25 States Of The US
In New York City alone, approximately 1,000 cases of the White Plague have been recorded, prompting renewed attention from health authorities.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
The world spent the better part of the early 2020s obsessing over a single virus. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 reshaped public health systems, dominated headlines, and forced scientists to move at a speed that would normally be considered reckless. But while everyone was watching one microscopic enemy, another older and far more stubborn one continued its work. It is called Tuberculosis. Centuries ago it had a far more dramatic name: the “White Plague.”
The nickname came from the ghostly appearance of its victims. People infected with the disease often became extremely pale, thin, and weak as the illness slowly consumed the lungs. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the disease devastated populations across Europe and North America, becoming one of the most feared illnesses of the time. Today, despite major advances in medicine, TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. According to recent reports, it is once again raising alarms.
What Exactly Is The “White Plague”?
It’s simply the historical name for tuberculosis. In many people, the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis remain dormant in the body. Individuals with latent TB show no symptoms and cannot spread the disease. The danger emerges when the bacteria become active. Common symptoms include:
- persistent coughing
- chest pain
- coughing up blood or mucus
- fever
- night sweats
- fatigue
- unexplained weight loss
Certain groups face higher risks, particularly people with weakened immune systems, those living with HIV/AIDS, individuals with diabetes, and people living in crowded environments.
Cases Are Rising In The United States
Public health experts are increasingly concerned about a resurgence of TB in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases worldwide and, over long periods, has claimed more lives globally than COVID-19.
TB cases are rising again in the US right now. A report indicates that infections have been detected in more than 25 states. In New York City alone, approximately 1,000 cases have been recorded, prompting renewed attention from health authorities. Scientists believe this surge stems from the COVID-19 pandemic itself. During the crisis, routine screenings and treatment programs for many diseases (including TB) were disrupted. As a result, undetected infections may have continued spreading. Another major concern is multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), a form of the disease that does not respond to common antibiotics, making treatment far more difficult.
How Serious Is The Threat?
Health experts warn that TB becomes particularly dangerous when it goes undiagnosed for long periods. Delayed or incomplete treatment allows the bacteria to spread and increases the chances that drug resistance will develop.
Tuberculosis is an indicator of something scientists frequently repeat: infectious diseases rarely disappear completely. They retreat, evolve, and sometimes, when attention shifts elsewhere, they return. The White Plague may belong to history books in name, but the pathogen behind it remains stubbornly present.
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