ETV Bharat / health

The Return Of The 'White Plague', TB Is Back On The Global Radar With Cases Rising In More Than 25 States Of The US

The world spent the better part of the early 2020s obsessing over a single virus. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 reshaped public health systems, dominated headlines, and forced scientists to move at a speed that would normally be considered reckless. But while everyone was watching one microscopic enemy, another older and far more stubborn one continued its work. It is called Tuberculosis. Centuries ago it had a far more dramatic name: the “White Plague.”

The nickname came from the ghostly appearance of its victims. People infected with the disease often became extremely pale, thin, and weak as the illness slowly consumed the lungs. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the disease devastated populations across Europe and North America, becoming one of the most feared illnesses of the time. Today, despite major advances in medicine, TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. According to recent reports, it is once again raising alarms.

What Exactly Is The “White Plague”?

It’s simply the historical name for tuberculosis. In many people, the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis remain dormant in the body. Individuals with latent TB show no symptoms and cannot spread the disease. The danger emerges when the bacteria become active. Common symptoms include:

persistent coughing chest pain coughing up blood or mucus fever night sweats fatigue unexplained weight loss

Certain groups face higher risks, particularly people with weakened immune systems, those living with HIV/AIDS, individuals with diabetes, and people living in crowded environments.

Cases Are Rising In The United States