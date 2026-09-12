ETV Bharat / health

Your Scan Shows A ‘Nodule’. Does It Mean Cancer?

Nodules can show up on various organs or under the skin ( Getty Images )

Its appearance can also provide clues. Some imaging features are more suspicious than others, but the scan is only one part of the assessment.

“Changes over time comparing the current scan with previous scans is very important,” says Dr. Ruchir Bhandari, Additional Director - Radiation Oncology & Radio Surgery, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. A nodule that grows or changes may require closer evaluation.

Doctors don't look at a nodule in isolation. They examine its size, shape, margins, composition and location. They also compare it with older scans, if available.

The question to ask is: “What kind of nodule is it, and how risky does it look?”

“A nodule is a finding seen on imaging, and most nodules are not cancerous,” says Dr. Rudresh Tabali, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, HCG NMR Cancer Center at Hubballi in Karnataka. A nodule is essentially a small, localised area of tissue that has been picked up on a scan. Nodules can occur in different organs, including the lungs, thyroid, liver and kidneys. Infection and inflammation, among other causes, can produce such findings.

There are few words in a medical report capable of ruining a perfectly good afternoon as efficiently as “nodule”. But a nodule is not another word for cancer.

The same nodule may mean different things for different people. Doctors consider factors such as age, symptoms, smoking history, previous cancer, lifestyle, family history and other relevant medical conditions.

Dr. Rahul Reddy Levaka, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, CARE Hospitals at Hitech City in Hyderabad, notes, “Most lung nodules discovered incidentally are not cancerous. However, certain imaging features and patient risk factors may warrant further investigation.”

So the scan report isn't really the conclusion but more like a question being handed back to the doctor.

Sometimes The Best Treatment Is… Waiting

This can be frustrating because medicine occasionally responds to a worrying-looking scan with the least satisfying instruction imaginable: come back later. But surveillance can be the appropriate next step. Depending on the nodule's size, appearance and the patient's risk profile, doctors may recommend another scan after a specific interval to see whether it remains stable or changes. Dr. Tabali says some nodules may require periodic observation, while further tests can be considered if there are abnormalities or concerning changes. A stable nodule can offer peace of mind, while growth or other changes can signal that more investigation is needed.

When Do Doctors Recommend A Biopsy?

Additional tests or a biopsy may be suggested if imaging reveals sufficient cause for concern. A biopsy is the removal of tissue for examination under a microscope. This helps determine if the nodule is benign or malignant and informs the next steps in treatment. In certain cases, doctors might also recommend further imaging, such as a PET-CT scan, to evaluate metabolic activity and aid in management decisions. However, not every nodule necessitates every test. The whole point of risk assessment is to avoid both extremes: ignoring something that needs attention and subjecting harmless findings to unnecessary procedures.

What If The Nodule Is Cancerous?

This is where the story changes but even then, cancer treatment is not necessarily synonymous with major surgery. For selected patients with certain early-stage lung cancers or small lung lesions, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) may be an option when surgery isn't suitable.

Dr. Bhandari describes SBRT as a highly precise form of radiation treatment that delivers a concentrated dose to a small tumour while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. In appropriately selected cases, treatment can be completed in a few outpatient sessions without an incision or hospitalisation. The decision, however, depends on the individual case and should follow appropriate specialist and multidisciplinary assessment.

Cancer specialists say the most sensible response to the word “nodule” is neither panic nor indifference. Don't assume it is cancer. But don't ignore the finding either. As Dr. Bhandari puts it, the right approach is risk assessment, appropriate imaging and follow-up, biopsy when indicated, and treatment when cancer is confirmed.