Can Milk and Wheat Help Beat Cholera? A New Study Says Diet Could Be A Powerful Defence
Dairy-based proteins and wheat gluten almost shut cholera out in a new study on mice. Here's what happened.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
A new study from the University of California, Riverside suggests that something as ordinary as what you eat could make a huge difference in how badly cholera infects the body. The study found that diets high in protein, especially casein (the main protein in milk and cheese) and wheat gluten, dramatically reduced the ability of cholera bacteria to infect the gut.
According to Dr Ansel Hsiao, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Plant Pathology at UC Riverside and senior author of the study published in Cell Host and Microbe, the difference was massive. “We saw up to a 100-fold reduction in cholera colonisation based on diet alone,” he said.
Even Hsiao admitted he was surprised... not that diet mattered, but by how much it mattered. Right now, these findings come from mice. But Hsiao is optimistic that similar effects would be seen in humans. The next step? Testing how high-protein diets affect human microbiomes, and whether similar strategies could work against other infectious bacteria too.
Diet Matters More Than We Think
We already know that food shapes the gut microbiome; the ecosystem of bacteria living inside us. So the researchers decided to ask a simple but powerful question:
If diet can change good bacteria, can it also weaken bad ones?
To find out, they tested different diets on mice infected with cholera:
- High-fat diets
- High simple-carbohydrate diets
- High-protein diets
The results were clear and almost brutal in their simplicity. High-fat diets barely slowed the infection. Carbohydrates helped a little. But dairy-based proteins and wheat gluten almost shut cholera out. Not all proteins worked equally well, though. “Casein and wheat gluten were the clear winners,” Hsiao said.
How Protein Trips Up Cholera
Here’s where the science gets interesting. Cholera bacteria use a tiny, syringe-like structure on their surface to inject toxins into nearby cells. This structure is called the Type 6 Secretion System, or T6SS. Think of it as cholera’s main weapon. The researchers found that casein and wheat gluten suppress this weapon. When T6SS is muted, cholera struggles to kill competing bacteria and take over space in the gut. In short, the bacteria still shows up but it can’t fight properly.
Currently, cholera treatment focuses on rehydration (replacing lost fluids and electrolytes). Antibiotics can shorten the illness, but they don’t neutralise the toxins already released in the body. There’s another problem we can’t ignore anymore: antibiotic resistance. Overusing antibiotics trains bacteria to adapt, mutate, and eventually stop responding to drugs. While antibiotic-resistant cholera isn’t a major threat yet, bacteria have a bad habit of evolving faster than our plans. This is where dietary strategies shine.
“Dietary approaches won’t create antibiotic resistance the way drugs might,” Hsiao pointed out. Food doesn’t push bacteria to mutate in dangerous ways. It simply makes the environment less friendly for them.
Low-Cost, Low-Risk Idea
In many cholera-prone regions, access to advanced healthcare is limited. But food-based interventions? Those are far more realistic. Both casein and wheat gluten are already recognised as safe from a regulatory standpoint. They don’t need years of approvals the way new drugs do. That makes diet a low-cost, low-risk public health tool, especially for vulnerable populations. They could act as an additional layer of protection. “My suspicion is that we’ll see benefits beyond cholera,” Hsiao said. “The more we improve people’s diets, the more we may be able to protect them from disease.”
Source:
https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(25)00464-0
