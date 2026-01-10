ETV Bharat / health

Can Milk and Wheat Help Beat Cholera? A New Study Says Diet Could Be A Powerful Defence

Milk and whole wheat bread are more powerful than you think ( ETV Bharat )

A new study from the University of California, Riverside suggests that something as ordinary as what you eat could make a huge difference in how badly cholera infects the body. The study found that diets high in protein, especially casein (the main protein in milk and cheese) and wheat gluten, dramatically reduced the ability of cholera bacteria to infect the gut.

According to Dr Ansel Hsiao, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Plant Pathology at UC Riverside and senior author of the study published in Cell Host and Microbe, the difference was massive. “We saw up to a 100-fold reduction in cholera colonisation based on diet alone,” he said.

Even Hsiao admitted he was surprised... not that diet mattered, but by how much it mattered. Right now, these findings come from mice. But Hsiao is optimistic that similar effects would be seen in humans. The next step? Testing how high-protein diets affect human microbiomes, and whether similar strategies could work against other infectious bacteria too.

Diet Matters More Than We Think

We already know that food shapes the gut microbiome; the ecosystem of bacteria living inside us. So the researchers decided to ask a simple but powerful question:

If diet can change good bacteria, can it also weaken bad ones?

To find out, they tested different diets on mice infected with cholera: