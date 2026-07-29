ETV Bharat / health

What To Know About Postpartum Psychosis, Which Can Affect A New Mother's Sense Of Reality

Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts in the US ( AP Photo )

On Monday, a jury heard opening statements in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a former labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. Both sides agree she strangled her children aged 5 and younger in 2023. But they disagree over whether she should be held criminally responsible. Clancy and her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, filed lawsuits accusing her medical providers of failing to properly diagnose and treat her condition. Here’s what to know about the disorder.

Postpartum Psychosis Is Rare

It's estimated to afflict only 1 to 2 per 1,000 women after delivery. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic describe it as a mental health emergency affecting someone’s sense of reality. It can happen to anyone after giving birth, but the chances are higher for people with certain mental health conditions. In a journal article on the subject in 2023, researchers at the Medical University of Lublin in Poland said about half of people with postpartum psychosis have a previous history of psychiatric problems and the most common risk factor associated with the condition is bipolar affective disorder, which causes extreme mood swings.

Also read: Why New Mothers Require More Than Merely Support To Deal With Emotional Burden

Though most people with postpartum psychosis don’t harm their children, mothers with severe cases may try to do so, and also may try to harm themselves. Experts say it’s important to seek immediate help if you or your partner or family member show signs of postpartum psychosis.

Signs Of Postpartum Psychosis

Postpartum psychosis usually happens within several days of giving birth but can occur up to six weeks afterwards. Symptoms may include hallucinations, delusions, paranoia or other behaviour changes. A woman may also have mood changes, such as mania or depression, disorganized thinking or behaviour, insomnia, irritability or agitation.