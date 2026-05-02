ETV Bharat / health

What Diabetics Should Eat And What They Should Avoid, According To A Senior Nutritionist

Dietician Dr. Nancy Sahni, Chief Dietician and HOD - Dept. of Dietetics at PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) in Chandigarh told ETV Bharat that the principle of GIGO (garbage in, garbage out) applies to food too. People are confused by the reels they watch on social media about what to eat, what not to eat, whether they should eat only once a day or multiple times in smaller quantities. “We see a variety of patients who are extremely confused about what to eat,” she said. “We should connect with nature and eat what nature provides. We need to be mindful of our diet and lifestyle. Three factors contribute to diabetes: food, lack of physical activity and stress. Nowadays, type 2 diabetes is occurring at the age of 25, which is surprising. Those with diabetes should take their medication properly,” she added.

Diabetes is expanding its footprint in states like Haryana and Punjab that are known for their sporting culture and fitness regimes. To add to the worry of those falling prey to this disease is the concern around what is to be eaten and what needs to be given up.

Dr. Sahni said that special care should be taken with regard to refined carbohydrates (avoid them even if you are on diabetes medication) and eat more fibre-rich foods. “Foods high in refined carbs cause rapid absorption of glucose, leading to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar. These foods include white bread, pasta, cakes and pastries. If you are constantly ordering food from outside, eating snacks with artificial flavours, taking protein shakes instead of protein from real food, you are not doing the right thing. If you eat late at night, your fasting sugar levels can increase. If your sugar level is increasing after breakfast, then you need to check what you are eating. Is your breakfast lacking in protein or fibre? Remember, with the right diet, you will have to take fewer medicines,” she said.

Dr. Sahni and her team have conducted numerous studies on diets for diabetic patients which demonstrate that a healthy diet can significantly control blood sugar. She recommends replacing excess refined flour and white rice with alternatives like whole wheat flour, millets and sorghum. Include vegetables and lentils in every meal while limiting sweets and fried foods. She advocates walking or engaging in light exercise for at least 30 minutes daily while avoiding alcohol and junk food. According to her diabetics should focus on managing their diet to ensure proper nutrition and normal blood sugar levels. They should consume starch-free vegetables such as broccoli, spinach and capsicum while including whole grains such as brown rice, millets and oats in their diet since whole grains provide energy slowly and prevent blood sugar spikes.

“Diabetics should consume healthy fats, which not only prevent blood sugar spikes but also promote heart health. For healthy fats, consider olive oil, coconut oil, ghee nuts and avocados. If you eat fruits, choose fruits with a low glycaemic index such as apples, oranges and berries,” she said.

She added that diabetics should avoid foods that increase blood sugar levels. They should avoid drinks containing high amounts of sugar as these can increase blood sugar levels. Packaged juices, cold drinks, soda and energy drinks are examples of these. “Instead, diabetics can opt for herbal tea or unsweetened tea. They should also avoid foods high in sodium. Excessive salt intake increases sodium in the body, which can cause high blood pressure. They should also avoid full-fat dairy products such as full-cream milk and cream,” she pointed out.

Diabetes isn't just a disease, it's a sign that one's lifestyle isn't healthy. If left unaddressed, this problem can become more serious in the future.