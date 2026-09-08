ETV Bharat / health

Hidden Hunger Explained: When You Are Overweight Yet Nutritionally Deficient

A person may regularly eat foods such as refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, fried snacks, packaged foods, and desserts, which contain a lot of calories. However, they are poor sources of iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, and protein, and will not help the body perform daily functions. So, people can pile on those excess kilos and still lack critical nutrients like iron and calcium required for healthy functioning.

“When it comes to malnutrition, people tend to imagine someone who is underweight or visibly weak. However, nutritional deficiency can be seen in people of all sizes, including overweight or obese individuals. This condition can be labelled as “hidden hunger”, which is seen when the body receives enough (or too many) calories but fails to get vital nutrients,” says Fauziya Ansari, Dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai.

Did you know? A diet high in calories but low in essential vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre can leave a person well-fed but nutritionally deficient.

Why Does Hidden Hunger Happen?

Overweight or obese people may lack vital nutrients due to poor eating habits. Eating more calories than the body actually requires can make you gain oodles of weight, but calories alone do not guarantee good nutrition. Restrictive diets that tend to eliminate certain food groups can also raise the chances of nutritional deficiencies in many people. There are people who fail to adhere to good eating habits such as including fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, and high-quality protein. Not including all these sources in your daily meals can lead to nutritional deficiencies.

Says the dietician, “Symptoms of nutritional deficiencies include tiredness, weakness, frequent illness, hair loss, pale skin, muscle weakness, poor concentration, or slow recovery from illness. Proper nutrition is required for improving immunity, muscles, bones, blood formation, brain function, and energy metabolism. Over time, deficiencies can affect overall health even when a person is gaining or maintaining weight.”

Consult an expert to identify the deficiencies, recommend apt supplementation, and correct eating habits. If you show any of these symptoms of nutritional deficiencies, Ansari advises you to seek help from an expert about what to eat and avoid. If you are overweight or obese, make sure to follow the diet recommended by the expert and fulfil your daily nutrition needs.

Being overweight does not mean being well-nourished. Healthy nutrition is not about the quality of food, or the number of calories consumed. A balanced diet which consists of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, protein sources, nuts and seeds can help the body to function better and improve the quality of your life.