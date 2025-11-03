ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Ghost Poops And What They Reveal About Your Gut Health

Ghost Poops And What They Reveal About Your Gut Health (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

Have you ever flushed the toilet and found no trace of your bowel movement and barely a smudge on the toilet paper? You have experienced what's known as a "ghost poop." It is explained as an oddly satisfying kind of bathroom visit that leaves people wondering if it's a sign of perfect digestion or something to be concerned about. While social media hails ghost poops as proof of a healthy gut, experts say the truth is a bit nuanced.

What is ghost poop?

Ghost poops are bowel movements that seem to vanish without a trace, no streaks in the bowl, no residue on toilet paper. Sometimes, it even disappears without a hint that it was ever there. According to Dr Vasudev, a gastroenterologist in Mumbai, a typical ghost poop is long, smooth, and cigar-shaped.

"It is a sign that your body has efficiently processed and eliminated waste. It should appear brown, or occasionally have a green tinge, but never white, red, or black," says Dr Vasudev.

How to Identify a Ghost Poop

Although it is disappearing, experts say ghost poop has a few characteristics:

Smooth surface

Log-like shape

Well-formed and easy to pass

Brown (sometimes slightly green) in color

Little to no residue

Sinks rather than floats

Does a Ghost Poop Mean You Are Truly Healthy?

Generally, yes! Ghost poops often indicate a well-functioning digestive system. They suggest that your stool has the right mix of fiber and water, making it firm yet smooth.