Explained: What Is Exosome Therapy In Skincare That’s Becoming The Next Big Anti-Ageing Trend
This new skincare buzzword has become everyone’s obsession as an age-defying trend.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST
It wasn't that long ago when skincare meant a simple routine – cleansing and moisturising – for some, maybe a face pack on weekends or before a function. Today, it's entirely a new world. From LED facials and injectables to boost skin's elasticity to AI-powered treatments and biotechnology, skincare is evolving faster than ever. It was once about looking good, but now it is about feeling healthy and confident, and giving the skin what it needs. Modern skincare is no longer one-size-fits-all. It's personal, specific, and backed by innovations. Adding to these advancements are regenerative therapies. They are the most desired treatment in aesthetic medicine. About three years ago, the word “exosome” quietly slipped into the skin-care era. Fast forward to 2025, and exosomes are stealing the spotlight.
What are Exosomes?
According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder and Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), explained, "Exosomes are tiny, bubble-like particles that are naturally released by cells that carry proteins, lipids, and genetic material to help cells communicate with each other. They play a key role in tissue repair, immune responses, and disease processes."
He told ETV Bharat that exosome therapy in skincare uses cell-derived exosomes for skin regeneration, collagen production, and healing. "It helps to deal with wrinkles, improve texture, and give a youthful, radiant appearance," confirmed the dermatologist.
How are exosomes harvested and processed?
Harvesting and processing exosomes for skincare involves several careful steps to ensure they are safe and effective to use. Exosomes were extracted from HeLa cell culture media and human blood serum using the Total exosome isolation (from cell culture media) reagent and Total exosome isolation (from serum) reagent, respectively. Identity and purity of the exosomes were confirmed by Nanosight analysis, electron microscopy, and Western blots for the CD63 marker. Exosomal RNA cargo was recovered with the
Total exosome RNA and protein isolation kit. Finally, RNA was profiled using Bioanalyser and quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) methodology.
During exosomes treatment for the face, the exosomes are typically applied after procedures like microneedling or laser therapy. These treatments create micro-channels in the skin, allowing the exosomes to penetrate deeply and work effectively. Once absorbed, they enhance cell turnover, promote collagen production, and reduce inflammation, resulting in firmer, smoother, and glowing skin.
The exosomes used in beauty are often either derived from mesenchymal stem cells, plant-based exosomes, or synthetic exosomes but the mission is the same: to identify and repair damaged or defective skin cells.
The Benefits of Exosomes in Skincare
Exosome therapy has gained immense popularity in recent years due to its wide range of benefits. Some of the benefits are:
- The therapy is performed as a minimally invasive procedure. It means that you can have a short downtime. Also, the side effects are minimal as exosomes are non-allergic and non-immunogenic and are unlikely to trigger adverse effects.
- With their ability to help improve skin tone, texture, and appearance, exosomes provide several promising therapeutic and anti-ageing benefits.
- Improve hydration: Helping skin hold onto moisture better.
- Exosome therapy makes scars less noticeable by promoting better skin repair.
- It helps in maintaining even skin tone by reducing dark spots and brightening the complexion.
- This therapy also enhances healing by speeding up recovery from skin treatments and reducing inflammation.
- There is no blood draw required! Exosomes are prepared for each patient in their own individual vial, reconstituted in a hyaluronic-acid (HA)-based solution before in-office application.
"Exosomes promote faster skin repair, boost collagen and elastin production, and reduce inflammation. They help improve skin tone, texture, and elasticity for healthier, younger-looking skin," said Dr Banodkar.
Exosome therapy is usually safe, but some potential side effects include:
- Allergic reactions are rare, but possible. Products must be tested with a board-certified healthcare professional.
- Ensure treatments are done by professional medical providers to avoid contamination and minimise infection risk.
- Some redness or irritation can occur, but it goes away quickly and is usually due to the treatment being performed alongside the exosomes.
"The side effects can be mild redness, swelling, or irritation at the treatment site. These effects are usually temporary and will go away on their own. Don’t worry, as it is safe and effective," said the dermatologist.
Cost of Exosome Therapy
Cost is seemingly the topmost barrier for exosome treatment. The high costs are attributed to the expensive state-of-the-art infrastructure for the isolation and preparation of exosomes, along with extensive tests for a contamination-free and impurity-free final product. The characterisation requires cutting-edge techniques like FACS, NTA, SEM, etc. Dr Banodkar said the cost can vary from "Rs 4,500 to Rs 40,000 per session, depending on the clinic, sessions, and the technology used. It is imperative to clear all the doubts with the expert about this therapy."
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4145569/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2790676024000190
Read More: