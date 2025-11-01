ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is Exosome Therapy In Skincare That’s Becoming The Next Big Anti-Ageing Trend

It wasn't that long ago when skincare meant a simple routine – cleansing and moisturising – for some, maybe a face pack on weekends or before a function. Today, it's entirely a new world. From LED facials and injectables to boost skin's elasticity to AI-powered treatments and biotechnology, skincare is evolving faster than ever. It was once about looking good, but now it is about feeling healthy and confident, and giving the skin what it needs. Modern skincare is no longer one-size-fits-all. It's personal, specific, and backed by innovations. Adding to these advancements are regenerative therapies. They are the most desired treatment in aesthetic medicine. About three years ago, the word “exosome” quietly slipped into the skin-care era. Fast forward to 2025, and exosomes are stealing the spotlight.

What are Exosomes?

According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder and Lead Dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), explained, "Exosomes are tiny, bubble-like particles that are naturally released by cells that carry proteins, lipids, and genetic material to help cells communicate with each other. They play a key role in tissue repair, immune responses, and disease processes."

He told ETV Bharat that exosome therapy in skincare uses cell-derived exosomes for skin regeneration, collagen production, and healing. "It helps to deal with wrinkles, improve texture, and give a youthful, radiant appearance," confirmed the dermatologist.

How are exosomes harvested and processed?

Harvesting and processing exosomes for skincare involves several careful steps to ensure they are safe and effective to use. Exosomes were extracted from HeLa cell culture media and human blood serum using the Total exosome isolation (from cell culture media) reagent and Total exosome isolation (from serum) reagent, respectively. Identity and purity of the exosomes were confirmed by Nanosight analysis, electron microscopy, and Western blots for the CD63 marker. Exosomal RNA cargo was recovered with the

Total exosome RNA and protein isolation kit. Finally, RNA was profiled using Bioanalyser and quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) methodology.

During exosomes treatment for the face, the exosomes are typically applied after procedures like microneedling or laser therapy. These treatments create micro-channels in the skin, allowing the exosomes to penetrate deeply and work effectively. Once absorbed, they enhance cell turnover, promote collagen production, and reduce inflammation, resulting in firmer, smoother, and glowing skin.