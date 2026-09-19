ETV Bharat / health

Think Pregnancy Only Gives You A Big Belly? Your Shoe Size Changes Too, Sometimes Permanently

Pregnancy is hard on a woman's feet but there are plenty of ways her husband can help; giving her a foot rub is one example ( Getty Images )

Women expect changes in their waist, skin and overall body shape during pregnancy but the feet can also change noticeably. As pregnancy progresses, the hormonal changes cause the ligaments to loosen, and the growing baby puts more pressure on the legs and feet.

Says Dr. Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, “Swelling due to fluid retention can make shoes feel tighter and walking uncomfortable. In some women, the feet may appear wider or longer and these changes may sometimes be permanent after delivery.”

What Happens To Feet In Pregnancy?

Dr. Thamke tells ETV Bharat that one of the most frequent alterations is swelling or edema. It may become more obvious in the later stages of pregnancy and may worsen with standing or walking for long periods.

Edema (swelling) in the feet gets worse for expecting mothers during the later months (Getty Images)

Some women may find their feet getting wider or longer. This can occur as pregnancy hormones relax the ligaments that support the feet. This, along with increased weight, can cause the arch of the foot to flatten slightly, changing the way the foot carries weight. Pregnancy can also affect the way you hold yourself and walk. As the belly grows, it changes the body's centre of gravity, which can put added stress on the feet, ankles, knees and lower back.

What Causes Foot Pain?

“Foot pain during pregnancy is caused by a combination of extra body weight, changes in posture, ligament relaxation and swelling. Wearing tight or unsupportive shoes or standing for long periods can make pain worse,” says Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Thamke.

Tips For Pregnant Women To Keep Feet Healthy

Choose comfortable shoes: Choose shoes that provide good arch support, cushioning and ample space for swollen feet. Don't stand for long periods: Make sure you take regular breaks and sit down when you can. Keep your feet up: Elevating your feet for a while can help reduce swelling. Keep active: Gentle walking and exercises suitable for pregnancy can help improve circulation and general mobility. Stay hydrated. Fluid intake is important when pregnant. Avoid tight-fitting shoes: Shoes that dig into swollen feet may increase the pain.

Mild swelling of the feet and ankles is common in pregnancy. However, if the swelling is severe or sudden or involves the face or hands, or occurs with symptoms such as severe headache, vision changes or high blood pressure, seek medical attention promptly.