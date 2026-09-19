Think Pregnancy Only Gives You A Big Belly? Your Shoe Size Changes Too, Sometimes Permanently
Hormonal changes, weight gain and fluid retention during pregnancy can cause swelling, pain and in some women, a permanent change in shoe size.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Women expect changes in their waist, skin and overall body shape during pregnancy but the feet can also change noticeably. As pregnancy progresses, the hormonal changes cause the ligaments to loosen, and the growing baby puts more pressure on the legs and feet.
Says Dr. Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, “Swelling due to fluid retention can make shoes feel tighter and walking uncomfortable. In some women, the feet may appear wider or longer and these changes may sometimes be permanent after delivery.”
What Happens To Feet In Pregnancy?
Dr. Thamke tells ETV Bharat that one of the most frequent alterations is swelling or edema. It may become more obvious in the later stages of pregnancy and may worsen with standing or walking for long periods.
Some women may find their feet getting wider or longer. This can occur as pregnancy hormones relax the ligaments that support the feet. This, along with increased weight, can cause the arch of the foot to flatten slightly, changing the way the foot carries weight. Pregnancy can also affect the way you hold yourself and walk. As the belly grows, it changes the body's centre of gravity, which can put added stress on the feet, ankles, knees and lower back.
What Causes Foot Pain?
“Foot pain during pregnancy is caused by a combination of extra body weight, changes in posture, ligament relaxation and swelling. Wearing tight or unsupportive shoes or standing for long periods can make pain worse,” says Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Thamke.
Tips For Pregnant Women To Keep Feet Healthy
- Choose comfortable shoes: Choose shoes that provide good arch support, cushioning and ample space for swollen feet.
- Don't stand for long periods: Make sure you take regular breaks and sit down when you can.
- Keep your feet up: Elevating your feet for a while can help reduce swelling.
- Keep active: Gentle walking and exercises suitable for pregnancy can help improve circulation and general mobility.
- Stay hydrated. Fluid intake is important when pregnant.
- Avoid tight-fitting shoes: Shoes that dig into swollen feet may increase the pain.
Mild swelling of the feet and ankles is common in pregnancy. However, if the swelling is severe or sudden or involves the face or hands, or occurs with symptoms such as severe headache, vision changes or high blood pressure, seek medical attention promptly.
Tips For Husbands And Partners
1. Give her feet a break, literally: If she has been standing or walking for much of the day, help her get comfortable with her feet elevated on pillows or a footrest. Even making this part of the evening routine can help with swelling.
2. Take over the standing jobs: Cooking, grocery shopping, cleaning or waiting in queues can be tiring for her. If her feet are hurting, take over jobs that involve prolonged standing. Pregnancy swelling tends to worsen when someone remains on their feet for long periods.
3. Give her a gentle foot rub: A gentle foot and ankle massage can be relaxing when the feet feel tired. Keep the pressure comfortable and avoid deep or painful massage, particularly if one leg suddenly becomes swollen, painful, warm or red; that needs medical assessment rather than a massage.
4. Help with simple ankle exercises: While she is sitting, encourage gentle ankle movements: bending and stretching the feet up and down, followed by slow ankle circles. These movements can encourage circulation and may help with swelling and cramps.
5. Buy shoes for the feet she has today: Pregnancy isn't the time to insist that she squeeze into her usual footwear. Look for comfortable, supportive shoes with a soft sole, low or flat heel and enough room for swelling. Avoid tight straps and anything that pinches.
6. Don't tell her to “just rest”: Gentle movement can actually help. A short walk, swimming or another pregnancy-safe activity can support circulation, provided her obstetrician has not advised against exercise.
7. Keep water within reach: Normal hydration remains important during pregnancy. Keep a bottle nearby, especially during hot weather or after activity.
8. Ask about compression stockings: Compression stockings can sometimes ease discomfort from swelling or varicose veins. Rather than buying very tight compression wear without advice, ask her doctor or maternity team what type is appropriate.
9. Make the evening foot routine a shared ritual: A partner can make a surprisingly big difference just by noticing. “Your feet look swollen, want to put them up?” can be more useful than waiting for her to ask for help.
One thing partners should NOT ignore
Some swelling is a normal part of pregnancy. But sudden or rapidly increasing swelling, particularly of the face or hands, can be a warning sign of pre-eclampsia, especially when accompanied by a severe headache, vision changes, pain below the ribs, vomiting or feeling very unwell. Likewise, swelling and pain in only one leg, particularly with warmth or redness, can be a sign of a blood clot and needs prompt medical attention. Sudden breathlessness or chest pain requires urgent emergency care.
References:
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1089/lrb.2016.0038
- https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/3/214
- https://brieflands.com/journals/msnj/articles/123284
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