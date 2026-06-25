ETV Bharat / health

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Yogurt Regularly? Understand Why It's Different From Curd

For many of us, a meal feels incomplete without curd. We often turn to curd to cool the body during hot weather and to aid digestion. Similarly, yogurt is a nutrient-rich food enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Although yogurt looks similar to curd, it differs in the way it is prepared and in its nutritional profile. Beyond its taste, yogurt offers several health benefits that can improve overall well-being.

What Is the Difference Between Curd and Yogurt?

Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with specific strains of beneficial bacteria. The most commonly used bacteria are Lactobacillus Bulgaricus and Streptococcus Thermophilus. These bacteria ferment milk under controlled temperatures, producing yogurt. It is rich in essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, riboflavin, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium.

Nutritional Powerhouse

Yogurt contains many of the nutrients the body needs to function properly: