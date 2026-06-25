What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Yogurt Regularly? Understand Why It's Different From Curd
Yogurt contains probiotics, which supports gut health and can help relieve digestive problems such as diarrhoea, bloating, and gas.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
For many of us, a meal feels incomplete without curd. We often turn to curd to cool the body during hot weather and to aid digestion. Similarly, yogurt is a nutrient-rich food enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Although yogurt looks similar to curd, it differs in the way it is prepared and in its nutritional profile. Beyond its taste, yogurt offers several health benefits that can improve overall well-being.
What Is the Difference Between Curd and Yogurt?
Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with specific strains of beneficial bacteria. The most commonly used bacteria are Lactobacillus Bulgaricus and Streptococcus Thermophilus. These bacteria ferment milk under controlled temperatures, producing yogurt. It is rich in essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, riboflavin, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium.
Nutritional Powerhouse
Yogurt contains many of the nutrients the body needs to function properly:
- Its high calcium and phosphorus content helps strengthen bones and teeth and improve bone density.
- The vitamins B2 and B12 found in yogurt support the nervous system and help maintain overall health.
- Experts also suggest that yogurt may help lower the risk of depression and heart disease.
- In addition, it can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep the skin hydrated and healthy.
Health Benefits of Yogurt
- One cup of yogurt contains approximately 13 grams of protein. This high protein content offers several benefits.
- Since yogurt is rich in protein, it helps keep you full for longer. This can reduce unnecessary snacking and overeating.
- For people who exercise regularly, yogurt supports muscle strength and recovery. It may also help boost metabolism, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight and support weight-loss efforts.
- Some yogurts contain probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that improve gut health.
Probiotics can help reduce digestive issues such as:
- Diarrhoea
- Bloating
- Gas
- Indigestion
A healthy gut also supports a stronger immune system. Yogurt contains important minerals such as magnesium, selenium, and zinc, which help strengthen the body's natural defences. While regular yogurt does not naturally contain Vitamin D, many fortified yogurts available in the market do. Consuming Vitamin D-fortified yogurt may help support immunity and reduce the risk of common infections such as colds and flu.
Is Yogurt Good for the Heart?
Several studies have found that regularly eating yogurt can benefit heart health. It may help control important risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. The probiotics in yogurt may help lower levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. In addition, the potassium and magnesium found in yogurt help counter the effects of excess sodium and relax blood vessels, which can help keep blood pressure under control.
According to research published in the American Journal of Hypertension, people with high blood pressure who regularly consumed yogurt showed a lower risk of heart disease and heart attacks. The risk was reduced by 17% in women and 21% in men. Yogurt is more than just a tasty snack. Adding it to your daily diet can be a simple step toward better digestion, stronger bones, improved immunity, and a healthier heart.
References:
- https://academic.oup.com/ajh/article/31/5/557/4818397
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772502225006882#sec0007
- https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/11/17/2691
Also read:
- Plant-And-Fish-Based Modified Mediterranean Diet Could Change The Rules Of Living Longer And Healthier
- Preventing Injuries Starts with Nutrition: What Young Athletes Often Overlook
- Is Artisanal Ghee Better Than Regular Ghee... Or Is It Just Better Packaged?
- High Blood Pressure? Chew Sugary Gum After Beetroot Or Palak Juice, Say King's College London Researchers
- What If Your Body Isn't Broken But Just Missing the Right Nutrients?