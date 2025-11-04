ETV Bharat / health

Your Regular Back Pain Can Turn Into a Slipped Disc; Early Signs You Should Never Ignore

Back pain has become so common that many people simply learn to live with it. They brush it off as a side effect of long working hours, poor posture, or ageing. But doctors warn that what starts as routine back discomfort can sometimes signal something far more serious: a slipped or herniated disc. As Dr Dheeraj Batheja, Consultant Orthospine, Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospitals, puts it,

"Back pain isn't always just tiredness and bad posture. When it doesn't go away, it could be your spine warning you. This could be an early sign of a slipped disc pressing on nerves and needing to be looked at before serious damage happens."

This condition, Dr Batheja says, not only causes severe pain but can also affect mobility and nerve function if left untreated. Recognising the early signs before the pain becomes chronic or radiates to your legs is crucial for preventing long-term damage and ensuring a faster recovery. Dr Batheja shares some warning signs of back pain that can lead to long-term slipped disc.

Persistent Lower Back Pain

It's normal to have mild back pain from time to time, but if it lasts for weeks or keeps coming back even after rest or medication, it could be a sign of a bigger problem. Dr Batheja says the pain may start out as a dull ache and get worse over time, especially when you sit, bend and lift things. "This happens because the slipped disc puts pressure on the nerves in the spine, which makes them swell and hurt," explains the doctor. Getting medical help early on can help figure out if the pain is coming from a muscle or a disc, which can stop problems from getting worse.

Pain Radiating to the Legs or Arms

Explaining about sciatica, he says that it may be caused by a herniated disc pushing on a nerve, which can cause pain that spreads down one leg or arm. You might feel sharp, shooting pain, tingling, and burning that spreads from your lower back to your butt and leg. If the disc is in the neck, it could hurt the shoulder or arm. When you cough, sneeze, and sit for too long, this pain gets worse.

Numbness or Tingling Sensation