Your Regular Back Pain Can Turn Into a Slipped Disc; Early Signs You Should Never Ignore
Ignoring back pain can turn a small problem into one that you have to deal with for the rest of your life.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Back pain has become so common that many people simply learn to live with it. They brush it off as a side effect of long working hours, poor posture, or ageing. But doctors warn that what starts as routine back discomfort can sometimes signal something far more serious: a slipped or herniated disc. As Dr Dheeraj Batheja, Consultant Orthospine, Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospitals, puts it,
"Back pain isn't always just tiredness and bad posture. When it doesn't go away, it could be your spine warning you. This could be an early sign of a slipped disc pressing on nerves and needing to be looked at before serious damage happens."
This condition, Dr Batheja says, not only causes severe pain but can also affect mobility and nerve function if left untreated. Recognising the early signs before the pain becomes chronic or radiates to your legs is crucial for preventing long-term damage and ensuring a faster recovery. Dr Batheja shares some warning signs of back pain that can lead to long-term slipped disc.
Persistent Lower Back Pain
It's normal to have mild back pain from time to time, but if it lasts for weeks or keeps coming back even after rest or medication, it could be a sign of a bigger problem. Dr Batheja says the pain may start out as a dull ache and get worse over time, especially when you sit, bend and lift things. "This happens because the slipped disc puts pressure on the nerves in the spine, which makes them swell and hurt," explains the doctor. Getting medical help early on can help figure out if the pain is coming from a muscle or a disc, which can stop problems from getting worse.
Pain Radiating to the Legs or Arms
Explaining about sciatica, he says that it may be caused by a herniated disc pushing on a nerve, which can cause pain that spreads down one leg or arm. You might feel sharp, shooting pain, tingling, and burning that spreads from your lower back to your butt and leg. If the disc is in the neck, it could hurt the shoulder or arm. When you cough, sneeze, and sit for too long, this pain gets worse.
Numbness or Tingling Sensation
A slipped disc can put pressure on nerves that send messages between your brain and body, says Dr Batheja. The areas that are affected like the back, buttocks, thighs, calves, and feet, may feel numb, tingle, and burn. "Don't ignore these feelings; they mean that nerves are involved," warns the expert. Early physiotherapy or spine rehabilitation exercises can often help relieve nerve compression and stop nerve damage from getting worse.
Muscle Weakness or Difficulty in Movement
When a disc slips, the pressure on the nerves can make it hard to control muscles. You might notice that your leg is weaker, which makes it hard to walk, lift things, and even stand for long periods of time. Some people say they have foot drop, which means they have trouble lifting the front of their foot. A slipped disc in the neck can also make the shoulders or hands weak. "If you notice that it's hard to move or that your strength is uneven, get medical help right away," he recommends.
Pain That Worsens with Certain Movements
When you bend, twist, or lift heavy things, the pain from a slipped disc usually gets worse. If you lie flat or change your position, the pain may go away for a short time, but it usually comes back when you start doing normal things again. "This is a classic sign that your spine is under stress, and some movements are making the nerve compression worse. If you keep doing these things without getting treatment, the damage to the disc may get worse," warns the Orthopaedic.
When to See a Doctor
When asked about seeking medical help, Dr Batheja says, "If you have any of the above symptoms, especially leg pain, numbness, and weakness, you should see a doctor right away. If you don't pay attention to early warning signs, a mild illness could turn into a serious one that needs surgery." Doctors prescribe MRI or CT scans to confirm the diagnosis and set up treatment. Most of the time, physiotherapy, changes to your lifestyle, and correcting your posture can fix the problem without surgery.
