ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive Interview | Australian Naturopath Barbara O’Neill: The Most Important Thing Is To Regain Trust In The Body’s Ability To Heal Itself

Barbara O'Neill is the author of books like Self Heal By Design and Sustain Me ( By special arrangement )

Barbara O'Neill is one of the most prominent names in the field of natural healing, nutrition, and preventive health. As a health educator, author, naturopath, and wellness coach, she has inspired millions through her advocacy of self-healing, lifestyle-based health, and conscious living. At present, she is touring India for her live shows in Delhi and Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain via Zoom, Barbara O'Neill said, “Physicians, naturopaths, and nutritionists are all there to guide individuals, but ultimately, the responsibility for health lies within the individual themselves.” The following are excerpts from the interview:

Barbara O'Neill is currently in India for a series of lectures (By special arrangement)

Q1. How do you see global interest in natural wellness, and where does India fit within it?

Wherever I travel, I see a strong response to natural wellness. I recently attended a government-funded programme in the Philippines where nearly 600 people participated, reflecting growing global interest in taking charge of personal health. The pandemic events of 2020–21 also encouraged many people to rethink their lifestyles.

India, with its deep-rooted tradition of natural remedies and holistic wellness, shows clear parallels with the principles I teach. I believe modern medicine has its place, especially in emergencies and critical care, but for everyday health and minor imbalances, natural approaches and simple lifestyle practices are often effective in supporting overall wellbeing.

Q 2. Where does conventional medicine work best, and where can lifestyle-based preventive approaches play a stronger role? Do you feel modern healthcare focuses more on symptom management than root causes?

I believe lifestyle-based and natural medicine can play a much stronger role in everyday health and prevention. That’s why I love teaching mothers, because they shape the next generation. My children grew up in a rainforest environment, and their lifestyle itself became their training. We used simple remedies, like lemon and honey drinks for colds, and focused on supporting the body’s natural healing processes.

I also believe many health issues could be prevented through better lifestyle awareness and education. The body itself does the healing. Today, healthcare often focuses too much on symptom management instead of identifying root causes. We should first ask why a problem is happening, because understanding the cause helps guide the right solution.

Q 3. Holistic wellness approaches are often criticised for lacking strong scientific evidence. How do you assess whether a recommendation is effective and safe, and why do you think preventive and lifestyle-based health messages are gaining global attention today?

I think wellness messages are resonating with so many people globally because they empower individuals to take charge of their own health and because people feel these approaches work for them. To me, real science is also about experience and results: when people try something and see positive changes in their lives. I believe science should not only be about data, but also about what makes sense for the human body. God is the author of both, science and the human body.

Q 4. Which traditional foods do you believe are most undervalued today for health?

One of the most underrated foods, despite being commonly used in Indian cooking, is legumes and dal. I love many varieties of dals and eat them two times a day, each with different combinations of flavours, vegetables, and legumes. My earliest cookbooks, acquired in my mid-20s, were vegetarian Indian cookbooks that made me recognise their health benefits. Typically, after giving up meat, people resort to refined carbohydrates such as pasta, while Indian cooking has much healthier and nutritionally dense alternatives offered by legumes and vegetables.

Q 5. Intermittent fasting has become popular worldwide. What are your views on its benefits? Who should avoid it? Why do you think many people still underestimate it?