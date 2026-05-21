Exclusive Interview | Australian Naturopath Barbara O’Neill: The Most Important Thing Is To Regain Trust In The Body’s Ability To Heal Itself
The alternative health lecturer from Australia told ETV Bharat how lifestyle-based, natural medicine can play a much stronger role in everyday health and prevention.
By Anubha Jain
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Barbara O'Neill is one of the most prominent names in the field of natural healing, nutrition, and preventive health. As a health educator, author, naturopath, and wellness coach, she has inspired millions through her advocacy of self-healing, lifestyle-based health, and conscious living. At present, she is touring India for her live shows in Delhi and Mumbai.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain via Zoom, Barbara O'Neill said, “Physicians, naturopaths, and nutritionists are all there to guide individuals, but ultimately, the responsibility for health lies within the individual themselves.” The following are excerpts from the interview:
Q1. How do you see global interest in natural wellness, and where does India fit within it?
Wherever I travel, I see a strong response to natural wellness. I recently attended a government-funded programme in the Philippines where nearly 600 people participated, reflecting growing global interest in taking charge of personal health. The pandemic events of 2020–21 also encouraged many people to rethink their lifestyles.
India, with its deep-rooted tradition of natural remedies and holistic wellness, shows clear parallels with the principles I teach. I believe modern medicine has its place, especially in emergencies and critical care, but for everyday health and minor imbalances, natural approaches and simple lifestyle practices are often effective in supporting overall wellbeing.
Q 2. Where does conventional medicine work best, and where can lifestyle-based preventive approaches play a stronger role? Do you feel modern healthcare focuses more on symptom management than root causes?
I believe lifestyle-based and natural medicine can play a much stronger role in everyday health and prevention. That’s why I love teaching mothers, because they shape the next generation. My children grew up in a rainforest environment, and their lifestyle itself became their training. We used simple remedies, like lemon and honey drinks for colds, and focused on supporting the body’s natural healing processes.
I also believe many health issues could be prevented through better lifestyle awareness and education. The body itself does the healing. Today, healthcare often focuses too much on symptom management instead of identifying root causes. We should first ask why a problem is happening, because understanding the cause helps guide the right solution.
Q 3. Holistic wellness approaches are often criticised for lacking strong scientific evidence. How do you assess whether a recommendation is effective and safe, and why do you think preventive and lifestyle-based health messages are gaining global attention today?
I think wellness messages are resonating with so many people globally because they empower individuals to take charge of their own health and because people feel these approaches work for them. To me, real science is also about experience and results: when people try something and see positive changes in their lives. I believe science should not only be about data, but also about what makes sense for the human body. God is the author of both, science and the human body.
Q 4. Which traditional foods do you believe are most undervalued today for health?
One of the most underrated foods, despite being commonly used in Indian cooking, is legumes and dal. I love many varieties of dals and eat them two times a day, each with different combinations of flavours, vegetables, and legumes. My earliest cookbooks, acquired in my mid-20s, were vegetarian Indian cookbooks that made me recognise their health benefits. Typically, after giving up meat, people resort to refined carbohydrates such as pasta, while Indian cooking has much healthier and nutritionally dense alternatives offered by legumes and vegetables.
Q 5. Intermittent fasting has become popular worldwide. What are your views on its benefits? Who should avoid it? Why do you think many people still underestimate it?
I think intermittent fasting is often underestimated because many people don’t realise the body also needs rest from constant eating and snacking. I believe intermittent fasting can be very beneficial, but I always encourage people to listen to their bodies and find what works best for them.
I usually eat two meals a day, with a very light third meal, if needed. Many people benefit from time-restricted eating and a longer overnight fasting window. Some people even thrive on one meal a day, while others, especially those who are underweight, may need to eat more frequently. At our health retreat in Australia, we follow a simple principle: ‘Breakfast like a king, lunch like a queen, and dinner like a pauper,’ and we’ve seen remarkable results with this approach.
Q 6. What role does sleep play in long-term physical and mental wellbeing, and why do you think modern lifestyles tend to undervalue its importance?
Sleep is often underrated; it has a major impact on both mental and physical health. For a long time, I thought six hours was enough, but I later realised the body suffers from lack of sleep. Today, I prioritise eight to nine hours and find sleep as one of the body’s most powerful natural healing processes.
Q 7. Stress-related illnesses are rising globally. How strongly do you believe emotional well-being is connected to physical disease and overall health outcomes?
I believe well-being has a huge impact on physical health and overall health outcomes. When the body is well-hydrated, well-rested, properly nourished, and physically active, it copes with stress far more effectively. Sleep, exercise, hydration, and nutrition all directly affect brain function. That’s why, when someone is stressed, anxious, or emotionally overwhelmed, I first focus on the physical basics: hydration, sleep, nutrition, and movement. Once those foundations improve, emotional and mental well-being become much easier to address.
Q 8. What are you most curious to learn or experience about India’s traditional health and wellness practices?
Traditional forms of healing have always intrigued me, especially water-based healing practices, which are so natural and simple. Also, I enjoy reading books about healing from the past ages. It fascinates me how the Indian methods of healing harmonize well with the body. I am very fond of the Indian diet, especially the use of spices and leguminous products such as Idli and Dosa, and the abundance of vegetables. As global interest in gut health and the microbiome grows, the value of these traditional diets continues to rise. India has truly mastered the art of making food that is both nourishing and flavourful.
Q 9. Looking back on over four decades in wellness education, what is the most important lesson you’ve learned about gut health, immunity, and mental well-being?
Probably the greatest lesson I’ve learned is how simple health and healing really are. One of the first books that influenced me was The Ministry of Healing, which describes the basic laws of health as the true remedies. At first, I thought it was too simple, but after more than 45 years, I completely agree. These fundamentals include sunlight, fresh air, pure water, proper sleep, nourishing food, exercise, moderation, and emotional and spiritual well-being. I always start with these foundations, whatever the concern, because I’ve found that they form the true basis of lasting health and healing.
Q 10. Among many wellness trends and health fads circulating today, is there a particular one that concerns you the most?
One thing that worries me is the tendency for individuals to switch from relying on doctors to relying on any particular practitioner. Physicians, naturopaths, and nutritionists are all there to guide individuals, but ultimately, the responsibility for health lies within the individual themselves. Natural methods treat the body gently, and people can simply implement some changes and see how their bodies respond. The most important thing is to regain trust in the body’s ability to heal itself.
Q 11. How can people differentiate between credible health guidance and potentially harmful or misleading claims?
While information has expanded enormously, so has confusion. There are also many fake websites and social media accounts using my name; hence, I direct people to my official website www.officialbarbaraoneill.com. I believe in testing and observing what truly works. I once encouraged a young doctor in South Africa to simply improve her sleep and hydration, and a month later, she was amazed by the difference it made to her health. That’s why I always encourage people to begin with lifestyle and diet first. I’m not against supplements, but many pharmaceutical companies profit from selling quick solutions.
Q 12. If you could encourage people across the world to adopt just one daily habit to improve public health outcomes. What would it be?
Go to bed earlier, get proper sleep, switch off devices, and build a better routine. In many ways, poor sleep is one of the key reasons people today are ageing faster and exhausting themselves so quickly.
Q 13. How would you define “true wellness” and healthy living?
True wellness is a body and mind that function well: energetic, healthy, and free from constant discomfort. It is about giving the body the right conditions: sleep, nourishment, hydration, movement, and rest, so it can function and recover naturally.
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