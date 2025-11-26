ETV Bharat / health

Pregnancy After Weight-Loss Injections Means More Weight Gain, Higher Risk Of Developing Diabetes, And More Complications: Study

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when wildly popular weight-loss drugs meet the hormonal rollercoaster of pregnancy, researchers at Mass General Brigham in Boston just dropped the scientific equivalent of a revelation. In a new study published in JAMA, they discovered that pregnant women who stopped taking GLP-1 medications (Ozempic, Mounjaro and the rest) ended up gaining more weight and facing higher pregnancy risks than those who never took the drugs at all. It’s basically the universe reminding us that nothing related to women’s health is ever simple or straightforward.

According to lead author Jacqueline Maya, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist, GLP-1 receptor agonists have become wildly popular. But because we don’t yet know how these medications affect a growing fetus, the official guidance is: “Congratulations on your pregnancy! Now kindly put the injections down and back away slowly.” So the team decided to investigate what actually happens when people do exactly that.

They dug through electronic health records for 1,792 pregnancies between 2016 and 2025 across the Mass General Brigham system (mostly among women with obesity) and matched each GLP-1 user with three look-alikes who weren’t on the meds. What they found was… not exactly the glow-up anyone wanted.

On average, those who discontinued GLP-1s before or early into pregnancy gained 7.2 more pounds (roughly 3.3 kilos) than those who’d never taken them. These individuals also had a 32% higher risk of gaining more weight than recommended, a 30% higher chance of developing diabetes during pregnancy, a 29% increased risk of hypertensive disorders, and a 34% higher risk of preterm delivery. The tiny sliver of good news: there was no difference in birth weight, birth length, or C-section rates.