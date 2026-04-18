ETV Bharat / health

The Weight You Gain Before 30 Could Shape Your Health For The Rest Of Your Life, Finds Swedish Study

People who developed obesity before the age of 29 were found to have a 70% to 84% higher risk of premature death ( Getty Images )

You’ve just finished school, stepped into college, or landed your very first job. Life suddenly feels like a buffet. New friends, late-night outings, exciting dinners at restaurants. Unfortunately, somewhere between the extra fries and the celebratory milkshakes, your body starts keeping score. According to a new international study, that score might matter more than we’d like.

Researchers warn that gaining significant weight in your late teens and early twenties could increase the risk of dying earlier in life. The problem starts when body weight crosses into what doctors politely call the obesity category. Once your Body Mass Index (BMI) rises above 30, the body becomes more vulnerable to a range of health issues that nobody has on their dream-life vision board: heart attacks, strokes, Type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. So the very phase of life when everything feels fun and limitless is also the phase when many people accidentally start ignoring their health.

Study of 6 lakh People

A large-scale study conducted using Swedish health data tracked the lives and health patterns of more than 600,000 people between the ages of 17 and 60 over many years. Scientists were basically asking one question: What happens when people start gaining weight early in adulthood?

The research used data from the Obesity and Disease Development Sweden (ODDS) project. Importantly, the study relied on medically measured body weights rather than the kind people casually report themselves. Researchers carefully analyzed when weight gain began and how it affected long-term health outcomes. The conclusion was sobering. People who developed obesity before the age of 29 were found to have a 70% to 84% higher risk of premature death compared with those who maintained a normal weight. For women in particular, the risk in some measurements climbed close to 84%.

Why does early weight gain matter so much? Because when the body begins carrying excess weight at a young age, vital organs (like the heart, kidneys, and blood vessels) remain under pressure for a much longer period. Over time, that stress accumulates. Imagine running a machine continuously for decades without maintenance. Eventually, the wear and tear start showing.

Sneaky Problem of “A Little Weight Gain”

Gaining 0.4 kilograms per year doesn’t sound alarming. But if that steady increase happens from age 17 to 30, the cumulative effect can be significant. By the time a person reaches adulthood, the body may already be carrying enough excess weight to push BMI above 30.

At that point, the body becomes more vulnerable to:

Heart disease Stroke Type 2 diabetes High blood pressure

For men, early weight gain may also increase the risk of certain cancers. Among women, researchers note that hormonal cycles and menstrual patterns influence cancer risks differently, making the relationship more complex. In other words, the body is not thrilled about carrying extra weight for long periods.