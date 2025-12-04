ETV Bharat / health

Your Weekday Sleep Habits May Be Sneakily Sabotaging Your Sugar Levels: Study

One of the most reliable truths of modern life is that humans are absolutely terrible at sleeping. We stay up too late, wake too early, and then spend the rest of the week fantasising about spending all of Saturday in bed like the Victorians. This national ritual (weekday deprivation followed by weekend compensation) seems deeply logical to us. After all, if you starve your body of sleep from Monday to Friday, surely two days of hibernation should fix everything?

A team of researchers in Singapore has now delivered the rather deflating news that it does not. In fact, according to a new study from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, cutting your sleep short during the week may disrupt the way your body handles glucose even if you try to “make up for it” on the weekend. It’s as though your body keeps a little diary of your misdeeds and refuses to forget them.

The research, recently published in the journal SLEEP, looked at how different patterns of restricted sleep mucked about with the body’s glucose metabolism (a crucial process that, when disturbed, nudges people closer to type 2 diabetes). The study was led by Assistant Professor June Chi-Yan Lo, a sleep researcher, alongside Adjunct Associate Professor Khoo Chin Meng from NUS Medicine.

To get to the bottom of things, the team invited 48 healthy young adults (people between the ages of 21 and 35) into a sleep lab. Everyone first enjoyed two nights of perfectly adequate rest. This allowed the researchers to measure their baseline glucose and insulin responses using the Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT).

Then the fun began. For the next two weeks, participants were sorted into three sleep lifestyles that will feel instantly recognisable to anyone living on a planet with electricity:

1. Stable Short Sleep – These volunteers slept six hours a night on weekdays and then stretched luxuriously to eight hours on weekends.

2. Variable Short Sleep – These participants also got eight hours on weekends but yo-yoed between four and eight hours from one weekday to the next.

3. Control Group – These lucky individuals slept eight hours every night, presumably glowing with righteousness.