Your Weekday Sleep Habits May Be Sneakily Sabotaging Your Sugar Levels: Study
Cutting your sleep short during the week may disrupt the way your body handles glucose, even if you try to oversleep on weekends.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
One of the most reliable truths of modern life is that humans are absolutely terrible at sleeping. We stay up too late, wake too early, and then spend the rest of the week fantasising about spending all of Saturday in bed like the Victorians. This national ritual (weekday deprivation followed by weekend compensation) seems deeply logical to us. After all, if you starve your body of sleep from Monday to Friday, surely two days of hibernation should fix everything?
A team of researchers in Singapore has now delivered the rather deflating news that it does not. In fact, according to a new study from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, cutting your sleep short during the week may disrupt the way your body handles glucose even if you try to “make up for it” on the weekend. It’s as though your body keeps a little diary of your misdeeds and refuses to forget them.
The research, recently published in the journal SLEEP, looked at how different patterns of restricted sleep mucked about with the body’s glucose metabolism (a crucial process that, when disturbed, nudges people closer to type 2 diabetes). The study was led by Assistant Professor June Chi-Yan Lo, a sleep researcher, alongside Adjunct Associate Professor Khoo Chin Meng from NUS Medicine.
To get to the bottom of things, the team invited 48 healthy young adults (people between the ages of 21 and 35) into a sleep lab. Everyone first enjoyed two nights of perfectly adequate rest. This allowed the researchers to measure their baseline glucose and insulin responses using the Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT).
Then the fun began. For the next two weeks, participants were sorted into three sleep lifestyles that will feel instantly recognisable to anyone living on a planet with electricity:
1. Stable Short Sleep – These volunteers slept six hours a night on weekdays and then stretched luxuriously to eight hours on weekends.
2. Variable Short Sleep – These participants also got eight hours on weekends but yo-yoed between four and eight hours from one weekday to the next.
3. Control Group – These lucky individuals slept eight hours every night, presumably glowing with righteousness.
Everyone was fed carefully calibrated meals matched to their nutritional needs (no wandering into the kitchen for biscuits), so the researchers could be sure they were measuring sleep effects, not snack effects. At the end of each week, another glucose test was performed. And this is where things get interesting, in a slightly grim way.
The participants who slept only six hours every weekday showed clear signs of insulin resistance. Their bodies, doing their best to cope, pumped out more insulin than usual, yet their glucose levels still stayed higher than when they were well-rested. But the group with irregular short sleep (the ones oscillating between responsible bedtime and reckless abandon) fared even worse. Their glucose levels rose even more dramatically, and their bodies didn’t respond with the same compensatory insulin surge.
All this occurred despite getting two nights of eight-hour sleep every weekend. The body, it turns out, is not particularly moved by your Sunday morning heroics. Meanwhile, the control group, who slept a blissful eight hours throughout, were utterly unbothered. Their glucose levels behaved sensibly the entire time... an outcome that should surprise no one.
What this study makes painfully clear is that sleep is not something you can mistreat for five days and repair in two. The researchers point out that inadequate weekday sleep (especially when irregular) appears to increase type 2 diabetes risk, and that the pattern of that short sleep affects how the impairment develops.
Assistant Professor Lo explained, “Many people believe weekend sleep can ‘reset’ the body, but our findings show that weekend catch-up sleep may not be able to prevent increases in blood glucose levels induced by subsequent sleep curtailment on weekdays,” said Asst Prof Lo. “Our study findings suggest vital links between sleep duration as well as regularity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus risk. Understanding how sleep patterns affect glucose regulation can help us provide more holistic treatment plans.”
Adjunct Associate Professor Khoo, who also heads the Division of Endocrinology at the National University Hospital, notes that these results could help guide doctors and individuals in managing long-term diabetes risk. Future research will likely look at how these sleep patterns affect older adults or those already at higher risk. For now, though, the lesson is fairly simple: your pancreas doesn’t care that you tried to apologise with a Sunday nap. What it wants (what your entire metabolic system wants) is consistent sleep.
Source:
https://academic.oup.com/sleep/advance-article/doi/10.1093/sleep/zsaf339/8306911
