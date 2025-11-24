ETV Bharat / health

Can Wearable Technology And AI Actually Help Predict Or Prevent Sudden Cardiac Events, Or Is This Still Hype?

If you’ve spent any time in the biohacking universe, you’ve seen the steady creep of wearables into everyday life. Smartwatches, bands, rings, ECG patches, apps that claim to predict your next panic attack, and dashboards promising godlike oversight of your sleep, stress, blood sugar, and cardiovascular destiny. The question that keeps coming up is simple and worth real scrutiny: Can wearable technology and AI actually help predict or prevent sudden cardiac events, or are we still in the hype cycle?

According to Dr. Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Goa, the field is still evolving but the early signs are more hopeful than cynical. “Research is accelerating at a pace that even seasoned cardiologists find exciting. In my own practice, I've already seen frontline proof: two cases where access to home-monitoring devices fundamentally changed patient outcomes.”

The Pulse Oximeter That Accidentally Became A Life-Saver

The first is a story straight out of the pandemic years, when pulse oximeters were as common in Indian homes as pressure cookers. These devices were originally embraced for tracking COVID-19 oxygen levels, but they also monitor pulse rate: information most people ignored unless the numbers went red. Dr. Kusnur recalls that an elderly man’s son noticed something odd: his father’s heart rate repeatedly dipped to 35-40 beats per minute, even though he wasn’t COVID-positive.

Instead of brushing it off as a device glitch, he reported it. That small act of attention led to an ECG, which revealed a complete heart block: a serious electrical conduction issue that was causing repeated fainting spells. A pacemaker solved the problem, but the diagnosis would likely have been delayed or missed entirely if not for that little plastic clip sitting at home. No machines. No fancy diagnostics. Just a cheap oximeter and a curious son.

The Smartwatch That Caught An Arrhythmia In Real Time