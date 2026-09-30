ETV Bharat / health

The New Health Flex Isn’t 10K Steps, It’s Knowing Your Risk Before You Need to Act

Pharmacogenomics looks at the relationship between an individual's genetic information and their response to prescription medicine ( Getty Images )

For years, wellness has been defined by what we can measure: 10,000 steps a day, calories burned, hours of sleep or time spent exercising. But as healthcare becomes more personalised, the meaning of being proactive about health is also changing.

“The next wellness goal may not be another number on a smartwatch. It could be understanding your health risks early enough to make informed decisions,” says Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, Director and CEO, Strand Life Sciences and an adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. He tells ETV Bharat about five ways in which preventive healthcare is changing: 1. Knowing your family history has value, but not the whole story A family history can provide valuable context to an individual's health needs, however this may only tell part of the story. An individual may not have had previous blood tests, or know the health history of extended family members going back generations. Representational image (Getty Images) Genomic information builds upon this by providing additional information about a person's genetic risks and predispositions, and can assist in supporting discussions around screening, prevention and management of health issues. It's important to note that having a genetic predisposition does not guarantee an individual will experience health problems, but can provide valuable context to discussion about a person's health with medical professionals. 2. Feeling healthy is one thing, but risk can lurk below the surface Staying physically active, as well as eating well and living a relatively healthy life are important, but there are additional health risks lurking beneath the surface. A focus on preventive healthcare means looking at ways to understand a person's risk prior to symptoms even presenting themselves. This can allow people and their medical professionals to make more informed discussions about screening, prevention and management of potential health concerns.