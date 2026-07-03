Morning Stiffness And Cracking Joints In Your 20s? It Could Be Early Arthritis, Says Ortho-Surgeon
Young adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with early arthritis. Orthopedic surgeon Dr Anup Gadekar lists the warning signs.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Not very long ago, arthritis was something we associated with grandparents discussing aching knees over cups of tea. Today, orthopaedic clinics are seeing a surprising shift. People in their late 20s, 30s and early 40s are walking in with persistent joint pain, stiffness and reduced mobility.
“Long hours at desks, lack of physical activity, obesity, sports injuries, poor posture and even uncontrolled diabetes are putting extra pressure on joints much earlier in life. Other factors that raise the chances of arthritis at a younger age could be an autoimmune condition or a family history. Many young adults dismiss the pain as 'just fatigue' or blame it on a tough workout,” says Dr Anup Gadekar, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra in Pune.
The first warning signs should not be ignored. Ignoring the early red flags can lead to long-term joint damage and affect daily life. “The biggest mistake young people make is assuming arthritis is an old person's problem. Increasingly, it isn't. It's becoming a lifestyle disease that begins decades before most people expect it,” he adds, with a word of caution for the following red flags.
Watch Out For These Warning Signs
- Joint pain that lasts for several weeks
- Morning stiffness that lasts for more than 30 minutes
- Swelling, warmth, or tenderness around the joints
- Difficulty bending, walking, climbing stairs, or using your hands
- Pain that becomes worse after rest or after physical activity
- A cracking or grinding feeling while moving the joints
- Frequent tiredness or low energy, especially in inflammatory arthritis
- Pain in small joints of the hands, wrists, feet, or knees that keeps returning
Risk Factors
Those with a family history, obesity, struggling with previous sports or joint injuries, having autoimmune diseases, leading a sedentary lifestyle, or having poor posture can be at risk of arthritis. Even if you are only in your 20s or early 30s, pay attention to joint health and visit the doctor if joint pain or stiffness continues for more than a few weeks. “Do not ignore the signs or keep popping painkillers, which can do more harm than good,” advises Dr Gadekar.
Early arthritis is manageable, and timely treatment can help you stay active, independent, and pain-free for years to come.
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