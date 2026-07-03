ETV Bharat / health

Morning Stiffness And Cracking Joints In Your 20s? It Could Be Early Arthritis, Says Ortho-Surgeon

Not very long ago, arthritis was something we associated with grandparents discussing aching knees over cups of tea. Today, orthopaedic clinics are seeing a surprising shift. People in their late 20s, 30s and early 40s are walking in with persistent joint pain, stiffness and reduced mobility.

“Long hours at desks, lack of physical activity, obesity, sports injuries, poor posture and even uncontrolled diabetes are putting extra pressure on joints much earlier in life. Other factors that raise the chances of arthritis at a younger age could be an autoimmune condition or a family history. Many young adults dismiss the pain as 'just fatigue' or blame it on a tough workout,” says Dr Anup Gadekar, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra in Pune.

The first warning signs should not be ignored. Ignoring the early red flags can lead to long-term joint damage and affect daily life. “The biggest mistake young people make is assuming arthritis is an old person's problem. Increasingly, it isn't. It's becoming a lifestyle disease that begins decades before most people expect it,” he adds, with a word of caution for the following red flags.