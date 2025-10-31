ETV Bharat / health

How Long Should You Walk At A Stretch For A Healthy Heart? Scientists Have Calculated A Magic Number, And It's Not 10,000 Steps

If you’ve ever spent an afternoon counting your steps (or, more accurately, watching your smartwatch count them for you) then congratulations: you’ve been duped by one of modern wellness’s most enduring myths. You know the one: 10,000 steps a day or perish. It turns out, according to a large international study, that you don’t actually need to hit that mythical number at all. You just need to walk for a bit longer at a time.

Scientists from the University of Sydney and Universidad Europea in Spain have now confirmed what your grandparents probably knew all along — that a single, continuous 10- to 15-minute walk does far more good for your heart than scattering the same number of steps across a day like crumbs from a sandwich. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, involved over 33,000 people aged 40 to 79 who were not the most athletic specimens in the lab. The research team, which followed participants for an average of eight years, used wristbands to track not just how many steps people took, but how they took them.

The results were astonishing. Among people who took fewer than 8,000 steps a day (a group that might generously be described as “moderately allergic to movement”) those who managed their steps in one or two proper walks (at least 10-15 minutes each) were two-thirds less likely to develop heart disease than those who accumulated theirs in twitchy, two-minute increments between phone calls and fridge raids.

In numbers even a cardiologist might find poetic: