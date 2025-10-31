How Long Should You Walk At A Stretch For A Healthy Heart? Scientists Have Calculated A Magic Number, And It's Not 10,000 Steps
A new global study finds that walking for this particular length of time at a stretch can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
If you’ve ever spent an afternoon counting your steps (or, more accurately, watching your smartwatch count them for you) then congratulations: you’ve been duped by one of modern wellness’s most enduring myths. You know the one: 10,000 steps a day or perish. It turns out, according to a large international study, that you don’t actually need to hit that mythical number at all. You just need to walk for a bit longer at a time.
Scientists from the University of Sydney and Universidad Europea in Spain have now confirmed what your grandparents probably knew all along — that a single, continuous 10- to 15-minute walk does far more good for your heart than scattering the same number of steps across a day like crumbs from a sandwich. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, involved over 33,000 people aged 40 to 79 who were not the most athletic specimens in the lab. The research team, which followed participants for an average of eight years, used wristbands to track not just how many steps people took, but how they took them.
The results were astonishing. Among people who took fewer than 8,000 steps a day (a group that might generously be described as “moderately allergic to movement”) those who managed their steps in one or two proper walks (at least 10-15 minutes each) were two-thirds less likely to develop heart disease than those who accumulated theirs in twitchy, two-minute increments between phone calls and fridge raids.
In numbers even a cardiologist might find poetic:
- Those who walked continuously for 10-15 minutes a day had only a 4% chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke.
- Those who only managed five-minute strolls had a 13% chance.
The effects were even more dramatic among the most sedentary souls — people taking fewer than 5,000 steps a day, which roughly translates to walking from the sofa to the kitchen and back. For them, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease halved, and the risk of death dropped from 5% to less than 1%, just by stringing together a decent 15-minute walk instead of tiny bursts.
“Even the most inactive people can maximise their heart health just by tweaking how they walk,” said Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, who leads the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub at the University of Sydney, “It’s not just how much you walk, but how you walk.”
So, what’s happening here? Well, when you walk continuously for a quarter of an hour, your heart gets properly into the rhythm of things. Your blood flows better, your lungs join the party, and your body actually registers the event as exercise; not a series of interruptions. Think of it as the difference between reading one good chapter and glancing at 20 headlines. The first one leaves a mark.
Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, one of the study’s co-lead authors, explained, “If you’re someone who barely walks, adding just one or two longer walks each day (even 10-15 minutes at a steady pace) could make a real difference.”
So yes, you can keep your smartwatch if you must. But perhaps it’s time to stop obsessing over 10,000 and start focusing on 15 (minutes, that is). Because in the end, the simplest truth is also the most heartwarming: a good walk, taken properly and without hurry, might keep you alive longer.
