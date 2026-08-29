WalkFree Awareness Initiative On Chronic Venous Leg Ulcers Launched At KIMS Hospital In Secunderabad
The WalkFree initiative aimed to raise awareness about chronic leg ulcers associated with varicose veins and other venous disorders beyond hospitals and into wider community.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: An estimated 22 lakh to 65 lakh people in India may be living with chronic leg ulcers associated with venous disorders, yet awareness about the condition remains limited, said Dr Narendranadh Meda, Clinical Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, and vascular surgeon.
Against this backdrop, the Urgo Foundation launched its ‘WalkFree’ awareness initiative on chronic venous leg ulcers at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. The programme, the first such awareness initiative under WalkFree in India, brought together patients, caregivers and medical professionals to raise awareness about the condition, treatment options and the importance of adherence to therapy.
Speaking at the programme, Meda said ulcers caused by impaired blood flow in the veins could persist for prolonged periods and may take years to heal. Nearly 40% of patients were estimated to have ulcers that continued for two to four years, while recurrence remained a major concern. Up to 70% of ulcers could recur within five years of healing, he said.
The condition was particularly significant among people in the 36–60 age group and could have a considerable impact on families and livelihoods. Prolonged ulcers could affect mobility, day-to-day activities, work capacity and overall quality of life, he said.
"Leg ulcers should not be treated as ordinary wounds. They can persist for long periods and may recur even after healing. It is important for patients to understand the condition, adhere to treatment and follow medical advice," the Clinical Director said.
A key focus of the programme was compression therapy, which plays an important role in the management of venous leg ulcers. Participants were educated on the use of specialised compression bandages to improve venous blood circulation and support ulcer healing. Multicomponent compression bandages, which provide sustained compression while being designed for greater comfort during use, were also discussed.
Patients and their family members were counselled on the benefits of following a multicomponent compression approach under medical supervision rather than relying on a single type of bandage. The importance of continuing compression therapy as advised by doctors and avoiding interruptions in treatment was also emphasised.
Patients and caregivers attending the programme interacted with medical experts and sought clarification on various aspects of the condition and its treatment. Representatives of the Urgo Foundation said the WalkFree initiative aimed to raise awareness about chronic leg ulcers associated with varicose veins and other venous disorders beyond hospitals and into the wider community.
Early identification of the condition, timely and appropriate treatment, and regular adherence to medical advice could help reduce the severity of ulcers and lower the risk of recurrence, they said. The initiative seeks to help more people living with chronic leg ulcers move towards recovery through greater awareness, consistent treatment and appropriate wound care.
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