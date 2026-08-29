ETV Bharat / health

WalkFree Awareness Initiative On Chronic Venous Leg Ulcers Launched At KIMS Hospital In Secunderabad

Dr Narendranadh Meda, Clinical Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, and vascular surgeon at the launch of ‘WalkFree’ awareness initiative by the Urgo Foundation. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: An estimated 22 lakh to 65 lakh people in India may be living with chronic leg ulcers associated with venous disorders, yet awareness about the condition remains limited, said Dr Narendranadh Meda, Clinical Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, and vascular surgeon.

Against this backdrop, the Urgo Foundation launched its ‘WalkFree’ awareness initiative on chronic venous leg ulcers at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. The programme, the first such awareness initiative under WalkFree in India, brought together patients, caregivers and medical professionals to raise awareness about the condition, treatment options and the importance of adherence to therapy.

Speaking at the programme, Meda said ulcers caused by impaired blood flow in the veins could persist for prolonged periods and may take years to heal. Nearly 40% of patients were estimated to have ulcers that continued for two to four years, while recurrence remained a major concern. Up to 70% of ulcers could recur within five years of healing, he said.

The condition was particularly significant among people in the 36–60 age group and could have a considerable impact on families and livelihoods. Prolonged ulcers could affect mobility, day-to-day activities, work capacity and overall quality of life, he said.

"Leg ulcers should not be treated as ordinary wounds. They can persist for long periods and may recur even after healing. It is important for patients to understand the condition, adhere to treatment and follow medical advice," the Clinical Director said.