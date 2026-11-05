ETV Bharat / health

Vitamin C During Pregnancy Supports Baby's Early Brain Development: Study

Women who had lower levels of vitamin C intake had higher levels of stress and were more likely to have infants who showed negative emotions, such as fussiness and distress ( Getty Images )

New research from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) shows that additional vitamin C intake during pregnancy can be an effective, low-cost and accessible intervention to promote infant emotional well-being.

The study, published in Developmental Psychology , found that mothers with higher levels of stress during pregnancy tend to have lower vitamin C intake, which increases their offsprings’ risk for mental health disorders. However, supplemental vitamin C given during pregnancy could potentially decrease this risk. Adequate maternal nutrient intake during pregnancy is critical for foetal development , and OHSU researchers have previously linked poor nutrition during pregnancy to increased risk for certain infant behavioural health and temperament outcomes. Now, clinicians and researchers are investigating what specific nutritional interventions could be implemented during pregnancy to offset those risks.

“A strong body of research shows that the intrauterine environment shapes cardiometabolic health. We’re now learning how it also influences brain development and infant behavioural health,” said lead author Elizabeth Wood, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry in the OHSU School of Medicine. “As we learn more, we’re focusing on what we can do to promote healthy outcomes. Our top priority is the health of the pregnant woman and her baby. If there are evidence-based recommendations we can make to support patients during pregnancy and promote healthy brain development in their babies, that’s something we want to pursue and make widely accessible.”

Benefits Of Vitamin C During Pregnancy

Dietary vitamin C is primarily obtained from fruits and vegetables, which can be expensive and difficult to access for some people, especially for low-income individuals and those living in remote areas. Maternal prenatal stress has significant impacts on diet and nutrition, researchers note, often contributing to a lack of key nutrients in the mother, which can then influence their infant’s socioemotional development — meaning how they learn secure bonds and understand and manage their emotions. Given its anti-oxidative and stress-regulating properties, researchers hypothesized that supplemental vitamin C, taken daily as a pill, could potentially reduce that risk.

This study also aimed to understand the differences between dietary and supplemental sources of vitamin C (from food versus a supplement) and measure their impact on infant neurodevelopment, with the goal to improve clinical guidance and policy recommendations around nutrition in pregnancy.

Researchers collected and analyzed mental health and nutrition data from over 300 pregnant women, including measuring vitamin C intake through food sources and supplements. First, maternal mental health was assessed using standardized clinical measures of depression, anxiety and stress; then, trained dieticians repeatedly facilitated calls with study participants to capture data on dietary consumption and determine total vitamin C intake. Finally, when study participants’ infants were approximately 6 months old, caregivers completed a questionnaire to explore infant behavioural characteristics and temperament in the home environment. Analyses of these data showed that mothers who reported higher levels of stress during pregnancy (and thus lower levels of vitamin C intake) were more likely to have infants who showed negative emotions, such as fussiness and distress, at 6 months of age, which can be an early indicator for risk of future mental health disorders.