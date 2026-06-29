New Vitamin B12 Therapy Shows Promise Against Deadly Brain Cancer
Researchers have identified a vitamin B12–based compound that can cross the blood-brain barrier and home in on glioblastoma tumours.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
A newly published study in Oncoscience explores a potential new approach to treating glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that remains extremely difficult to treat. The team from Cleveland Clinic Foundation Taussig Cancer Center investigated nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a modified form of vitamin B12 that releases nitric oxide.
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is among the most lethal and treatment-resistant cancers of the brain. Even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, patients typically survive less than 15 months after diagnosis. One major reason is the blood-brain barrier, a protective structure that blocks many drugs from reaching tumour tissue in the brain.
Also read: Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine
Testing Vitamin B12-Based Brain Cancer Therapy
To evaluate NO-Cbl, the researchers used several experimental methods. These included testing the compound against cancer cells in the NCI-60 human tumour cell line panel, conducting pharmacokinetic studies in rats with glioblastoma tumours, and examining how NO-Cbl performed in combination with other treatments in human glioblastoma cell lines.
The results showed that NO-Cbl had antitumour activity across a wide range of cancer types. Tumour cells originating in the central nervous system displayed a moderate level of sensitivity to the treatment.
Crossing The Blood-Brain Barrier
One of the study's most significant findings came from animal experiments. After being administered systemically, NO-Cbl successfully crossed the blood-brain barrier and accumulated preferentially within glioblastoma tissue.
Researchers also found evidence that the compound remained active in tumours for an extended period. Nitrate levels in tumour tissue stayed elevated for at least 24 hours after treatment, while nitrate levels in normal tissues dropped more quickly. This pattern suggests that NO-Cbl may be retained within tumours and deliver nitric oxide directly to the tumour microenvironment.
Enhanced Effects With Existing Glioblastoma Treatments
The researchers also examined whether NO-Cbl could improve the performance of established glioblastoma therapies. In laboratory studies using U87 and D54 glioblastoma cells, combining NO-Cbl with either TRAIL or temozolomide produced much stronger suppression of tumour cell growth than any of the treatments achieved on their own. Additional analysis confirmed synergistic interactions across multiple dose ranges.
“This pilot study demonstrates that NO-Cbl crosses the BBB, accumulates selectively in brain tumour tissue, and synergizes with established and experimental glioblastoma therapies.”
Potential to Overcome Treatment Resistance
According to the authors, NO-Cbl may also help address several biological mechanisms that allow glioblastoma tumours to resist treatment. Previous research referenced in the paper showed that NO-Cbl can promote apoptosis through caspase-8 activation, suppress NF-κB survival signaling, and strengthen TRAIL receptor signaling through S-nitrosylation. Together, these effects could make glioblastoma cells more responsive to therapy, including tumours that have developed resistance to temozolomide.
The authors stress that these findings come from a pilot translational study and that further research will be required before the approach can be considered for clinical use. Future studies are expected to focus on orthotopic validation, optimizing dosing strategies, tracking nitric oxide activity over longer periods, and investigating the underlying mechanisms in additional central nervous system tumour models. (Agencies)
Source:
https://www.oncoscience.us/article/654/
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