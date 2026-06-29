ETV Bharat / health

New Vitamin B12 Therapy Shows Promise Against Deadly Brain Cancer

A newly published study in Oncoscience explores a potential new approach to treating glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that remains extremely difficult to treat. The team from Cleveland Clinic Foundation Taussig Cancer Center investigated nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a modified form of vitamin B12 that releases nitric oxide.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is among the most lethal and treatment-resistant cancers of the brain. Even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, patients typically survive less than 15 months after diagnosis. One major reason is the blood-brain barrier, a protective structure that blocks many drugs from reaching tumour tissue in the brain.

Also read: Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine

Testing Vitamin B12-Based Brain Cancer Therapy

To evaluate NO-Cbl, the researchers used several experimental methods. These included testing the compound against cancer cells in the NCI-60 human tumour cell line panel, conducting pharmacokinetic studies in rats with glioblastoma tumours, and examining how NO-Cbl performed in combination with other treatments in human glioblastoma cell lines.

The results showed that NO-Cbl had antitumour activity across a wide range of cancer types. Tumour cells originating in the central nervous system displayed a moderate level of sensitivity to the treatment.

Crossing The Blood-Brain Barrier

One of the study's most significant findings came from animal experiments. After being administered systemically, NO-Cbl successfully crossed the blood-brain barrier and accumulated preferentially within glioblastoma tissue.