ETV Bharat / health

Vital Tips To Prevent Recurring Ear Infections During The Monsoon Season

Says Dr Ashwinikumar Gaikwad, ENT, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, “High humidity, moisture trapped inside the ear, swimming in contaminated water, and frequent colds or sinus infections will lead to ear infections in a large number of people. So, children, swimmers, and people with diabetes or weak immunity have higher chances of suffering from recurrent ear infections during this season.” Otitis Externa , also known as swimmer's ear, is seen in people when the outer ear canal becomes infected due to trapped moisture, allowing bacteria or fungi to grow. Even Otitis Media , a middle ear infection, develops after a cold, flu, or sinus infection. Fungal ear infections are also more frequently in this season and demand timely attention.

Monsoon not only leads to joint pain or skin problems but also to ear infections. The surge in ear infections is higher in this season because of moisture, humidity, and frequent exposure to water. Following these precautions can keep your ears healthy and infection-free during rainy days. Monsoon not only brings cooler weather and much-needed respite from the heat, but also can raise the chances of ear infections.

Dr Gaikwad tells ETV Bharat that symptoms linked to ear infections are ear pain, itching inside the ear, a feeling of blockage, reduced hearing, fluid or pus discharge, redness, swelling, ringing in the ears, and even fever. If left untreated, ear infections can cause immense pain, constant infections, temporary hearing loss, a ruptured eardrum, or the spread of infection to nearby tissues.

Dr Gaikwad's tips to prevent ear infections during the rainy season:

Keep the ears dry after bathing or after getting drenched in the rain. Try to wipe the outer ear with a clean towel. Do not insert cotton buds, hairpins or other objects into the ear since these can damage the ear canal and cause an infection. Don't use over-the-counter ear drops; doing so can be risky. If you swim regularly, make sure you choose earplugs and that the water is clean.

Those with allergies, frequent colds or sinus infections should seek timely treatment because these conditions can increase the risk of middle ear infections. If you experience severe ear pain, persistent discharge, hearing loss, or repeated ear infections, consult an ENT without any further delay. Follow the line of treatment designed by the ENT specialist for managing infections.