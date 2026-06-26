ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Launches Sports Orthopaedic Clinic In Visakhapatnam, The First Centre In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi on Friday inaugurated a dedicated Sports Orthopaedic Clinic at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, aimed at providing specialised care for sports-related injuries in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bagchi said injuries sustained during sports and fitness activities could have a long-term impact on an individual’s health and performance if not addressed promptly. With increasing participation in sports and fitness activities in the city, the availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities under one roof would greatly benefit athletes and fitness enthusiasts, he said.

Consultant Sports Orthopaedic Surgeon and Arthroscopy Specialist Dr Srinivas Gollangi said participation in activities such as box cricket, badminton, trekking, hiking, running, marathons, cycling and gym workouts had increased significantly among both youngsters and middle-aged individuals, leading to a rise in injuries involving the knees, shoulders, muscles and ligaments.

He said arthroscopic procedures had transformed the treatment of sports injuries by enabling surgeons to accurately identify and treat damaged structures through minimally invasive techniques, resulting in quicker recovery and rehabilitation.