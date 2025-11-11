ETV Bharat / health

How Video Games Mess With (And Mend) Young Minds, According To A Child Psychiatrist

If you’ve ever seen a ten-year-old mid-game, you know the look. Eyes wide, pupils dilated, thumbs twitching like they’re sending Morse code to another planet. The world could be on fire, your Wi-Fi could collapse, the dog could be eating your car keys... and still, they’d barely blink. Somewhere in there, between Level 18 and the boss battle, the ordinary world stops existing.

For many parents, this is the first red flag. “He’s glued to the screen!” they complain, “and when I tell him to stop, he screams like I’ve unplugged his life support.” Which, in a way, they have.

We live in the age of digital tantrums. Kids rage when you pull the plug, throw controllers, slam doors, and say things that would make a gangster blush. Naturally, we worry: are video games turning children into little versions of the angry characters they play? Or is something else going on?

Dr. Aakriti Peshion, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Children First, a mental health service for kids, has a perspective that feels like a deep breath in this storm of parental panic. “The relationship between video games and aggression is far more nuanced than simple cause and effect,” she says. “What often matters most is not gaming alone, but how much a child is playing, what they are playing, and what their emotional world looks like outside the screen.”

In other words, the game isn’t the villain here — context is.

Balance vs. Overload

Let’s get one thing out of the way: gaming is not evil. It’s just... tricky. Games give kids something schools and playgrounds often fail to: instant feedback, a sense of control, and a safe way to fail and try again. In a world where adults micromanage every meal, mood, and minute, gaming can feel like freedom. But like anything that feels good and predictable, it can also become a refuge that replaces the real world.

Dr. Peshion points out that when gaming begins to affect sleep, physical activity and real-world social interactions, it can dysregulate a child’s developing brain. Translation: too much screen time messes with the body clock, ruins sleep, and ramps up emotions to 11. That’s not just crankiness — that’s biology. Sleep loss and overstimulation make kids irritable and impulsive. For children already wired differently (those with ADHD or autism, for instance) this sensory overload can be overwhelming. “These children are already more vulnerable to overstimulation,” she explains, “so excessive gaming can amplify emotional reactivity.”

It’s not that Fortnite or GTA are rewriting your child’s moral code. It’s that the developing brain, deprived of rest and balance, starts responding to the smallest frustrations like it’s under siege.