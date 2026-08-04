ETV Bharat / health

Can Viagra Help Stop Cancer From Spreading? Scientists Say It's Too Early to Tell

Viagra has spent nearly three decades being famous for one thing: treating erectile dysfunction. It has become one of the world's best-known medicines, its name recognised far beyond doctors' clinics and pharmacies. But science has a funny habit of giving old medicines new jobs. Now, researchers believe Viagra's active ingredient, sildenafil, could one day help slow the spread of cancer.

A new study published in the journal Cancer Research suggests that sildenafil may interfere with metastasis: the process by which cancer spreads from its original location to other parts of the body. The research was carried out by scientists at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science in collaboration with Clalit Health Services.

The researchers didn't stop at laboratory experiments on cancer cells and mice. They also analysed the medical records of nearly five million people collected over more than 20 years. Among them were more than 40,000 men diagnosed with cancer. The researchers observed that men who had used Viagra before being diagnosed with cancer appeared to have better survival rates than those who had never taken the medicine. Survival rates were even higher for men who had taken both sildenafil and statins.

However, they were quick to point out that the study does not prove Viagra was directly responsible for the improved survival. The findings show an association, not cause and effect. Before anyone rushes to the nearest pharmacy, the researchers have an important message: this is promising early research, not proof that Viagra is a cancer treatment.

How Could Viagra Affect Cancer?

Cancer cells are remarkably resourceful. To break away from the original tumour and travel through the body, they rely heavily on cholesterol, which helps them build and maintain the protective outer membrane surrounding each cell. The researchers discovered that sildenafil blocks a protein responsible for transporting cholesterol inside cells. Without enough cholesterol, cancer cells can't maintain their outer membrane, making it harder for them to spread to other organs.