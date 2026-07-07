ETV Bharat / health

Vet Explains Monsoon Mistakes That Could Make Your Pet Sick

Most pet parents have asked this question at least once: “Does the weather really affect my furry friend?” The short answer is “yes”. On a humid day, even we don't feel like doing much. We sweat, our skin feels sticky, and our mood changes. Now imagine your pet. They can't tell you they're uncomfortable. They simply expect you to notice.

Every season brings its own set of challenges. Summer can cause dehydration and heatstroke. Winter often makes joint pain worse, especially in older pets. But when it comes to veterinary clinics, the monsoon has a special reputation. “It is the season when skin problems, ear infections, stomach bugs and parasite infestations walk in through the clinic door almost every day,” says Chirag Dua, Founder of Vetifi, a mobile app designed to help veterinary professionals work smarter.

He explains that rain brings moisture, and moisture is exactly what bacteria, fungi, fleas, ticks and mosquitoes love. For dogs and cats, even a routine walk in the rain can become the starting point of an infection if proper care isn't taken afterwards. He shares advice for keeping your pet healthy and happy in the rainy season.