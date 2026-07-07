Vet Explains Monsoon Mistakes That Could Make Your Pet Sick
Monsoon creates the perfect environment for bacteria, fungi, mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks to thrive on your pets.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Most pet parents have asked this question at least once: “Does the weather really affect my furry friend?” The short answer is “yes”. On a humid day, even we don't feel like doing much. We sweat, our skin feels sticky, and our mood changes. Now imagine your pet. They can't tell you they're uncomfortable. They simply expect you to notice.
Every season brings its own set of challenges. Summer can cause dehydration and heatstroke. Winter often makes joint pain worse, especially in older pets. But when it comes to veterinary clinics, the monsoon has a special reputation. “It is the season when skin problems, ear infections, stomach bugs and parasite infestations walk in through the clinic door almost every day,” says Chirag Dua, Founder of Vetifi, a mobile app designed to help veterinary professionals work smarter.
He explains that rain brings moisture, and moisture is exactly what bacteria, fungi, fleas, ticks and mosquitoes love. For dogs and cats, even a routine walk in the rain can become the starting point of an infection if proper care isn't taken afterwards. He shares advice for keeping your pet healthy and happy in the rainy season.
Tips For Pet Parents
- One of the easiest things you can do is also one of the most effective. Dry your pet thoroughly every single time they come home wet. “Don't just wipe the back and call it a day. Moisture hides between the toes, inside the ears, beneath the collar, under the tail and within skin folds. These warm, damp spaces become perfect breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi,” says Dua.
- If your dog has long fur around the paws, keeping it neatly trimmed can help prevent mud and water from getting trapped. After every rainy walk, rinse muddy paws with clean water and dry them completely before letting your pet run around the house.
- Your pet's bedding deserves attention too. Blankets, cushions and soft toys can hold moisture for days, encouraging the growth of germs. Wash them regularly and ensure they dry completely before your pet uses them again. If the sun decides to make a guest appearance during the monsoon, take advantage of it. Sunlight is one of nature's simplest disinfectants.
- Another habit worth breaking is letting pets drink from puddles. To them, it may look like an exciting outdoor water bowl. To a veterinarian, it's a possible source of dangerous bacteria, including those that cause leptospirosis, a disease that can become life-threatening if left untreated.
- Monsoon is also peak season for ticks and fleas. Even if your pet spends most of its time indoors, parasites can easily hitch a ride into your home. Continue flea, tick and deworming treatments exactly as advised by your veterinarian.
- Vaccinations are equally important during this time of year. Keeping your pet's vaccines up to date provides an added layer of protection against infections that become more common during heavy rains.
Says Dua, “The good news is that most monsoon illnesses are preventable. They don't require expensive gadgets or complicated routines. They simply require consistency: a dry towel after every walk, clean bedding, safe drinking water, regular parasite control and timely vaccinations.”
Your pet won't remind you about any of these things. They'll simply greet you at the door with a wagging tail or a soft purr, trusting you to keep them safe. And during the rainy season, that trust is the most important responsibility every pet parent has.
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