Vapes, Cigars, E-Cigarettes, Sheeshas And Nicotine Pouches Are ALL Toxic To Heart And Blood Vessels: Research
The report is authored by some of the world’s leading cardiovascular scientists, and finds that newer nicotine products are no safer than cigarettes.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
There is a comforting story many of us have learned to tell ourselves about nicotine. It goes something like this: cigarettes were the real villain, and once we engineered sleeker, smokeless, tech-forward alternatives (vapes, heated tobacco sticks, nicotine pouches), we outsmarted biology. We separated the toxin from the tar, the habit from the harm. The problem with this belief, according to a sweeping new expert consensus published in the European Heart Journal, is that it is wrong in precisely the way that modern public health failures often are: It confuses form with function.
The report, authored by some of the world’s leading cardiovascular scientists, reaches a blunt conclusion: nicotine is toxic to the heart and blood vessels, no matter how it enters the body. Cigarette, vape, sheesha, heated tobacco, pouch... the delivery system changes, but the biological effect does not. The molecule remains the same, and so does its capacity to damage arteries, disrupt blood flow, and strain the heart.
This matters because, for the first time, the scientific conversation has stopped treating smoking as a special case and started treating nicotine as a category. The report synthesises decades of research across all nicotine products and asks a deceptively simple question: what happens when we stop pretending that newer means safer? The report highlights a dramatic rise in the use of vapes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches, particularly among adolescents and young adults. The most striking statistic is also the most unsettling: nearly three-quarters of young adult vapers have never smoked cigarettes before.
What we are witnessing is not a migration away from smoking but the creation of an entirely new entry point into nicotine addiction. The industry narrative frames these products as tools for quitting. The evidence suggests the opposite. Vapes and pouches frequently lead to dual use, where individuals consume cigarettes alongside newer products, compounding cardiovascular risk rather than reducing it.
Nicotine addiction, once concentrated in a predictable demographic, has been unbundled and redistributed; made palatable through flavours, normalised through social media, and shielded by regulatory gaps that failed to keep pace with innovation.
The Flavour Illusion
One of the report’s most urgent warnings concerns flavouring. Sweet, minty, fruity profiles mask nicotine’s harshness and accelerate dependence, particularly in young users whose brains are still developing. The absence of smoke does not mean the absence of harm. Nicotine constricts blood vessels, raises blood pressure, promotes inflammation, and accelerates atherosclerosis, regardless of whether it is inhaled as vapour or absorbed through the mouth.
Even passive exposure (breathing in second-hand smoke, vapour, or heated tobacco emissions) causes measurable vascular damage. The heart is an unforgiving historian. It remembers every exposure, even the ones we convince ourselves don’t count.
When Choice Becomes A Trap
One of the subtler points the report makes is about confusion, not scientific but social confusion. Many people use multiple nicotine products at once. This makes it harder to isolate the effects of any single product, which in turn creates just enough uncertainty for doubt to flourish. The researchers are careful to acknowledge what is not yet known. Newer products have not been around long enough for us to fully understand their long-term effects. But uncertainty cuts both ways. The absence of decades-long data is not evidence of safety.
What is clear is that no nicotine-containing product is safe for the heart or blood vessels. This includes e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, waterpipes, cigars, and oral nicotine pouches. The costs (measured in heart attacks, strokes, healthcare spending, and lost productivity) already run into the hundreds of billions of euros every year.
The authors of the report call for a clear, unified response:
- Flavour bans across all nicotine products
- Taxation proportional to nicotine content
- Plain packaging for every nicotine delivery system
- Comprehensive indoor and outdoor smoke- and aerosol-free laws
- Strict controls on online sales and social media advertising
- Integration of nicotine prevention into cardiovascular care.
Source:
https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf1010/8377624
Read more:
- Cutting Down On Smoking Isn’t Enough, Even A Few Cigarettes A Day Can Harm Your Heart
- Experts Warn Against Illicit Marketing of E-Cigarettes and Vapes to Youth at Seminar
- The World Is Smoking Less, But Vaping More, WHO Warns Of A New Generation Hooked On Nicotine
- Trend Of Nicotine Pouches, Marketed To Teens As 'Safer' Alternative To Smoking, Is Actually A New Addiction In Disguise