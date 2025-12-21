ETV Bharat / health

Vapes, Cigars, E-Cigarettes, Sheeshas And Nicotine Pouches Are ALL Toxic To Heart And Blood Vessels: Research

There is a comforting story many of us have learned to tell ourselves about nicotine. It goes something like this: cigarettes were the real villain, and once we engineered sleeker, smokeless, tech-forward alternatives (vapes, heated tobacco sticks, nicotine pouches), we outsmarted biology. We separated the toxin from the tar, the habit from the harm. The problem with this belief, according to a sweeping new expert consensus published in the European Heart Journal, is that it is wrong in precisely the way that modern public health failures often are: It confuses form with function.

The report, authored by some of the world’s leading cardiovascular scientists, reaches a blunt conclusion: nicotine is toxic to the heart and blood vessels, no matter how it enters the body. Cigarette, vape, sheesha, heated tobacco, pouch... the delivery system changes, but the biological effect does not. The molecule remains the same, and so does its capacity to damage arteries, disrupt blood flow, and strain the heart.

Visual representation of the findings (Image courtesy European Heart Journal)

This matters because, for the first time, the scientific conversation has stopped treating smoking as a special case and started treating nicotine as a category. The report synthesises decades of research across all nicotine products and asks a deceptively simple question: what happens when we stop pretending that newer means safer? The report highlights a dramatic rise in the use of vapes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches, particularly among adolescents and young adults. The most striking statistic is also the most unsettling: nearly three-quarters of young adult vapers have never smoked cigarettes before.

What we are witnessing is not a migration away from smoking but the creation of an entirely new entry point into nicotine addiction. The industry narrative frames these products as tools for quitting. The evidence suggests the opposite. Vapes and pouches frequently lead to dual use, where individuals consume cigarettes alongside newer products, compounding cardiovascular risk rather than reducing it.

Nicotine addiction, once concentrated in a predictable demographic, has been unbundled and redistributed; made palatable through flavours, normalised through social media, and shielded by regulatory gaps that failed to keep pace with innovation.

The Flavour Illusion