ETV Bharat / health

What Does It Mean When A Young Woman Does Not Get Her First Period? All You Need To Know About Vaginal Agenesis

There are certain medical conditions that announce themselves loudly. There are others that arrive almost as a silence. For some young women, that silence is the absence of a first period. While friends begin menstruating, complaining about cramps and stained uniforms, there is simply nothing. At first, it may seem like one of those things that will happen eventually. Then months pass. A doctor is consulted. An examination and ultrasound follow. And suddenly, the explanation is far more complicated than anyone expected.

What Is Vaginal Agenesis?

Vaginal agenesis is a rare congenital condition in which the vagina does not develop properly. In some cases, it may be completely absent; in others, it is severely underdeveloped. It can also be associated with an underdeveloped or absent uterus.

ETV Bharat talked to Dr Suhasini Inamdar, Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals at Indiranagar in Bengaluru. She is among the few doctors in India, who has personally treated the rare condition with success. “Such cases are very rare, occurring in approximately one in 5,000 women. The condition is usually related to abnormal development of the Müllerian ducts during embryonic development. These structures normally contribute to the development of parts of the female reproductive system,” she said.

The medical terminology can sound intimidating. The experience for the person living through it can be even more difficult. But understanding the condition is the first step towards understanding that it is a medical problem not a failure, and certainly not something a young woman has caused herself.

Diagnosis may require doctors to look beyond the reproductive organs (Getty Images)

Vaginal Agenesis Can Be Part of MRKH Syndrome

Vaginal agenesis is commonly associated with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome. Dr Inamdar explains that there are two major forms:

In MRKH Type 1, the vagina is absent or poorly developed, and the uterus may also be absent or underdeveloped. Other parts of the reproductive system are generally unaffected. MRKH Type 2, also known as MURCS syndrome, can involve additional abnormalities. These may include kidney and skeletal malformations, hearing impairment and heart defects.

A diagnosis may require doctors to look beyond the reproductive organs. One developmental problem can sometimes come with companions.

The First Clue Is Often a Period That Never Arrives