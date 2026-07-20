UTIs In Monsoon: Delayed Bathroom Breaks Are A Bigger Mistake Than Forgetting Your Umbrella, Says Urologist
Urologist Dr. Pawan Rahangdale's shared vital tips for men and women to avoid getting a urinary tract infection in rainy weather.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Monsoon has a funny way of making us careless. We remember to carry an umbrella, we complain about potholes, we stock up on chai and pakoras. However, there's one rainy-season problem that rarely gets the attention it deserves: urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Many people think UTIs are “just a women's problem.” Dr. Pawan Rahangdale, Urologist at Apollo Spectra Pune begs to differ. “Women are more likely to develop UTIs because they have a shorter urethra, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. But men aren't immune either. Older men, especially those with diabetes or prostate problems, are also at risk,” he tells ETV Bharat.
The rainy season creates the perfect conditions for these infections. Higher humidity, damp clothes, dehydration and poor hygiene all work together to give bacteria a helping hand. Add one more bad habit of holding your urine because you're stuck in traffic or don't want to use a public washroom, and you've practically rolled out the red carpet for an infection.
Don't Ignore These Warning Signs
Urologist Dr. Rahangdale says that your body sends clear signals of an incoming UTI. Watch out for:
- A burning feeling when you urinate
- Frequent urination, even when very little urine comes out
- Cloudy, smelly or blood-stained urine
- Pain in the lower belly or back
- Fever and chills in more serious infections
Don’t ignore these symptoms or shrug them off as “it’ll go away”. Early treatment can stop the infection from spreading to the kidneys.
Simple Daily Habits To Avoid UTIs
Preventing a UTI begins with a few simple habits, says the urologist:
- Drink lots of water. Staying well hydrated helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract before they get a chance to multiply.
- Don't hold your pee. Your bladder isn't meant to be a storage locker. The longer urine stays inside, the more opportunity bacteria have to grow.
- Stay dry. Sitting around in wet jeans, sweaty gym clothes or damp undergarments may seem harmless but moisture creates an environment for bacteria to thrive. Change into dry clothes as soon as you can.
- Choose breathable fabrics. Loose-fitting cotton underwear allows better air circulation and helps keep the intimate area dry, especially in humid weather.
- Maintain good hygiene. Women should always wipe from front to back after using the toilet, to prevent bacteria from the anal area from spreading to the urinary tract.
- Eat for your immunity. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and vitamin C helps to boost your immunity and urinary health.
- Keep diabetes under control since people with high blood pressure are more prone to UTIs.
Skip Self-Medication
One mistake many people make is popping antibiotics left over from a previous illness or buying medicines over the counter without consulting a doctor. “Not every burning sensation is a UTI, and not every UTI needs the same treatment. Taking the wrong antibiotic can delay recovery and contribute to antibiotic resistance,” warns Dr. Rahangdale.
The best monsoon survival tip right now isn't about avoiding puddles but about listening to your bladder before it starts complaining.
Also read:
- ETV Bharat's Monsoon Manual Provides A State-By-State Report On The Rainy Season's Biggest Health Risks, Outbreaks And Prevention
- Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye
- US Cyclospora Outbreak: All About The Foodborne Parasite That Attacks Most In Rainy Weather
- Vet Explains Monsoon Mistakes That Could Make Your Pet Sick