ETV Bharat / health

UTIs In Monsoon: Delayed Bathroom Breaks Are A Bigger Mistake Than Forgetting Your Umbrella, Says Urologist

Monsoon has a funny way of making us careless. We remember to carry an umbrella, we complain about potholes, we stock up on chai and pakoras. However, there's one rainy-season problem that rarely gets the attention it deserves: urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Many people think UTIs are “just a women's problem.” Dr. Pawan Rahangdale, Urologist at Apollo Spectra Pune begs to differ. “Women are more likely to develop UTIs because they have a shorter urethra, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder. But men aren't immune either. Older men, especially those with diabetes or prostate problems, are also at risk,” he tells ETV Bharat.

The rainy season creates the perfect conditions for these infections. Higher humidity, damp clothes, dehydration and poor hygiene all work together to give bacteria a helping hand. Add one more bad habit of holding your urine because you're stuck in traffic or don't want to use a public washroom, and you've practically rolled out the red carpet for an infection.

Don't Ignore These Warning Signs

Urologist Dr. Rahangdale says that your body sends clear signals of an incoming UTI. Watch out for: