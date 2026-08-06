ETV Bharat / health

Why A UTI hurts, And Why That Might Be A Good Thing

Australian researchers have discovered a previously overlooked group of bladder nerves that help detect urinary tract infections (UTIs) and trigger the body’s response to clear them, providing a potential new target for future bladder pain therapies. The study shows that bladder nerves located close to the lining of the bladder act as a frontline infection sensor, helping the body recognise UTIs and trigger responses that reduce the severity and spread of infection.

UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections worldwide, with more than 400 million cases reported every year. Nearly one in three women will experience UTIs before the age of 24, and many elderly people and those with bladder issues from spinal cord injuries can experience multiple UTIs in a single year. Symptoms often include frequent urination, a sudden urge to urinate, pain during urination, and pelvic discomfort can be debilitating for some patients.

Graphic for mucosal nerve in the bladder (Courtesy Flinders University)

Flinders University’s Dr Luke Grundy says that while scientists have long understood how the bladder senses as it fills and triggers urination, the role of a specialised group of bladder nerves near the bladder lining has remained unclear.