UTIs Are Not Just Women’s Problem: Why Men Should Watch Their Bladder Health Too

If you’re a man reading this, here’s a small but crucial public service announcement: your bladder is not invincible. It’s not made of titanium, nor does it possess magical self-cleaning powers. And no, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not just something that happen to “other people” (by which we usually mean women).

Most men don’t think much about their urinary tract unless they’re standing at a urinal. It’s just one of those quiet background systems, like your Wi-Fi or your digestive tract, that you assume is working fine until it suddenly isn’t. Then, one day, you wake up with an odd discomfort in your lower abdomen, a weird ache in your back, and the haunting realization that peeing feels like trying to push a golf ball through a coffee straw. That’s when you learn the hard way that UTIs aren’t gender-exclusive.

According to Dr. Ankit Sharma, Consultant Urologist at Manipal Hospitals, Pune, men can get urinary tract infections too. The only difference is when they do, it’s usually more complicated. “UTI in men can be more dangerous since the male urinary canal is longer and has the added anatomical and physiological complication of the prostate gland,” he says.

When Your Body Sends Mysterious Signals

Unlike women, who often report a burning sensation or constant urge to pee, men’s symptoms can be sneakier. Dr. Sharma says men often describe it as lower abdomen discomfort, pelvic pressure, or difficulty urinating: the sort of vague, easily ignored sensations that many men file under “maybe I pulled a muscle”. But ignore it long enough, and things can escalate. Men may also develop lower back pain, fever, chills, or blood in the urine, which are all flashing neon signs that the infection might have reached the kidneys, and that it's time to see a doctor.

Yet, as Dr. Sharma notes, most male UTIs are not random acts of microbial mischief. They usually happen because something is physically blocking the flow of urine: conditions like kidney stones, strictures, or an enlarged prostate (the benign but annoying kind known as benign prostatic hyperplasia). In other cases, chronic catheter use, diabetes, or a weakened immune system can make men more vulnerable.

How It Happens

When bacteria enter the urinary tract, they can multiply and cause infection. The longer urine sits in the bladder due to an obstruction, the more of a bacterial playground it becomes. Infection leads to inflammation, inflammation leads to pain, and pain leads to an expression on your face that makes people think you’ve just read your electricity bill.