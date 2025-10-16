UTIs Are Not Just Women’s Problem: Why Men Should Watch Their Bladder Health Too
Most male UTIs are not random acts of microbial mischief. They usually happen because something is physically blocking the flow of urine.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
If you’re a man reading this, here’s a small but crucial public service announcement: your bladder is not invincible. It’s not made of titanium, nor does it possess magical self-cleaning powers. And no, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not just something that happen to “other people” (by which we usually mean women).
Most men don’t think much about their urinary tract unless they’re standing at a urinal. It’s just one of those quiet background systems, like your Wi-Fi or your digestive tract, that you assume is working fine until it suddenly isn’t. Then, one day, you wake up with an odd discomfort in your lower abdomen, a weird ache in your back, and the haunting realization that peeing feels like trying to push a golf ball through a coffee straw. That’s when you learn the hard way that UTIs aren’t gender-exclusive.
According to Dr. Ankit Sharma, Consultant Urologist at Manipal Hospitals, Pune, men can get urinary tract infections too. The only difference is when they do, it’s usually more complicated. “UTI in men can be more dangerous since the male urinary canal is longer and has the added anatomical and physiological complication of the prostate gland,” he says.
When Your Body Sends Mysterious Signals
Unlike women, who often report a burning sensation or constant urge to pee, men’s symptoms can be sneakier. Dr. Sharma says men often describe it as lower abdomen discomfort, pelvic pressure, or difficulty urinating: the sort of vague, easily ignored sensations that many men file under “maybe I pulled a muscle”. But ignore it long enough, and things can escalate. Men may also develop lower back pain, fever, chills, or blood in the urine, which are all flashing neon signs that the infection might have reached the kidneys, and that it's time to see a doctor.
Yet, as Dr. Sharma notes, most male UTIs are not random acts of microbial mischief. They usually happen because something is physically blocking the flow of urine: conditions like kidney stones, strictures, or an enlarged prostate (the benign but annoying kind known as benign prostatic hyperplasia). In other cases, chronic catheter use, diabetes, or a weakened immune system can make men more vulnerable.
How It Happens
When bacteria enter the urinary tract, they can multiply and cause infection. The longer urine sits in the bladder due to an obstruction, the more of a bacterial playground it becomes. Infection leads to inflammation, inflammation leads to pain, and pain leads to an expression on your face that makes people think you’ve just read your electricity bill.
Men have a bit of a reputation when it comes to medical care, assuming that if one ignores something long enough, it’ll either go away or become a funny story to tell later. But UTIs are less “funny” and more “excruciating” and “potentially kidney-damaging.” That’s why Dr. Sharma stresses on early detection.
Regular urine cultures and urinalysis can help identify the infection and pinpoint the bacteria responsible, which means your doctor can prescribe the right antibiotic instead of taking wild guesses. If the infection keeps coming back, more advanced imaging (like CT scans or ultrasounds) can help find underlying problems, such as stones, prostate enlargement, or structural quirks in your urinary tract.
What Is The Treatment?
We’re living in the golden age of medical technology. Minimally invasive treatments can now handle most of these issues without the long recovery times that used to terrify people. You’re not signing up for weeks in bed with tubes sticking out of you. Most of the time, it’s a quick fix, followed by a polite lecture about hydration and follow-up appointments.
Men need to start talking about the bladder. It doesn’t make for great pub conversation. You can imagine how it would go:
“Mate, have you tried that new craft beer?”
“No, but I did have a urinalysis last week, and let me tell you—life-changing.”
Still, as Dr. Sharma reminds us, men’s bladder health deserves as much attention as women’s, if not more. The risk of recurring infections, and more importantly, kidney damage, depends heavily on how quickly you act on the first signs.
What You Can Do About It
- So, what can you do to keep your urinary tract from becoming a battlefield?
- Hydrate like it’s your job. Water helps flush bacteria out before they can set up camp.
- Don’t hold your pee. If your bladder’s full, it’s trying to tell you something—listen.
- Stay alert for changes. Pain, pressure, or even slight changes in urine color or smell can be early warning signs.
- Get checked. Especially if you’ve got conditions like diabetes or an enlarged prostate. A simple urine test can save you from major trouble later.
Read more: