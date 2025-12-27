ETV Bharat / health

The Calendar App vs. The Biological Clock: How Urban Work-Life Rhythms Are Rewriting Fertility Timelines

There is a particular moment in most urban couples’ lives when the question of having children is raised in exactly the wrong setting. It might be during a Sunday night meal-prep session, while chopping vegetables with the grim efficiency of people who have a 9 am meeting and a 7 am alarm. Or it might be in traffic, one hand on the steering wheel, the other hovering over Slack notifications, when someone says, “Maybe next year?” in the same tone they once used for buying a treadmill.

This is not how our parents talked about children. Their timelines were simpler, if not easier. Finish studies. Get a job. Get married. Have children. The order was not optional; it was a conveyor belt. Ours, by contrast, looks more like a badly organised playlist: career milestones, rent hikes, mental health breaks, gym memberships we forget to cancel, occasional existential dread, and somewhere in between, the idea of parenthood floating like a tab you meant to come back to.

According to Dr Muskaan Chhabra, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, delayed parenthood is no longer the exception in urban India but the norm. Careers now demand relentless focus. Personal goals take years to build. And life timelines have stretched in ways biology hasn’t quite agreed to yet. This is where the tension begins.

The Myth of “Later”

Urban professionals are excellent planners. We plan vacations six months in advance, retirement at 30, and weekend workouts with the enthusiasm of military strategists. But fertility? That’s often left to optimism and good vibes. There’s a widely held belief that conception is something you unlock when life finally calms down. As if fertility is waiting patiently in a cupboard, tapping its foot, saying, “No problem, I’ll be here whenever you’re done chasing promotions.”

Fertility specialist Dr. Chhabra points out that this assumption often sidesteps biological reality. Fertility doesn’t work on calendar invites. It works on timelines that don’t care about your job title, your EMIs, or how many unread emails you have. What’s striking is that many couples delay family-building without ever assessing their reproductive health. Not because they’re irresponsible, but because no one told them this was something you could (or should) check early. Fertility awareness, in most urban circles, still arrives late, often only when something doesn’t work as expected.

Work-Life Balance

If age were the only factor affecting fertility, the story would be simpler and perhaps easier to swallow. But urban life has a way of complicating things. Today’s work-life rhythms (long hours, irregular sleep, constant screen exposure) are quietly influencing reproductive health. Dr. Chhabra notes that workplace stress, sedentary routines, and even habits like working with a laptop on the lap can affect sperm quality and ovarian function. This is not the sort of thing anyone puts in a job description.