Uranium Contamination In Breastmilk Could Pose Health Concerns Among Exposed Infants: Study
The study published in a science journal was conducted in six districts of Bihar.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: A scientific study conducted in six districts of Bihar, including Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda, has revealed that the breastmilk of lactating mothers had significant uranium contamination, which has the potential to cause non-carcinogenic health effects amongst infants.
The study published in Nature, a weekly international journal on science and technology, stated that uranium contamination in breastmilk could pose health concerns among the exposed infants, and it can lead to low IQ, deteriorated neurological development and many mental health issues.
The study investigated uranium concentrations in breast milk among lactating mothers residing in Bihar, with a particular focus on the relationship between uranium levels and the duration of inhabitation at their current residence.
“The findings revealed measurable but low uranium concentrations in breast milk across most samples, consistent with previous reports indicating limited uranium transfer through lactational pathways. Although the population under study inhabits regions with documented uranium presence in groundwater, the observed concentrations in breast milk remained within low microgram-per-litre levels,” the study stated.
In recent years, groundwater uranium poisoning has posed serious health hazards to the exposed population. In India, an estimated 151 districts and 18 states are reported with groundwater uranium contamination, and about 1.7 per cent of groundwater sources are affected in Bihar.
There is a prevalence of uranium concentration above the WHO permissible limit in some of the localised pockets of a few States and UTs in India.
However, breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for infants, providing essential nutrients and antibodies that support their growth and development.
The study was conducted between October 2021 to July 2024 to evaluate the uranium contamination in the breast milk of lactating mothers and their breastfed infants and to evaluate the uranium exposure in the infants exposed through their mother’s breast milk. 40 lactating women aged between 17 and 35 years were selected randomly from different districts of Bihar.
Each lactating mother who took part in the study voluntarily provided 5 mL of breast milk for the study.
“The samples were carefully collected in sterilized Falcon tubes and kept at a cool temperature between 2 °C and 6 °C, in a cool box. They were then safely transported to the Mahavir Cancer Sansthan & Research Centre (MCSRC) in Patna, Bihar, India, for detailed uranium analysis,” the study revealed.
The results showed all breast milk samples had significant uranium concentrations between 0 and 6 µg/L.
“There is no permissible limit or benchmark specified for breast milk uranium concentration. The maximum uranium concentration observed in the breast milk samples was 5.25 µg/L,” the study stated.
According to the study, the lowest mean value of uranium concentration in breastmilk was observed in Nalanda district as 2.35 µg/L, while the highest mean value was observed in Khagaria district as 4.035 µg/L.
However, the highest uranium concentration was observed in Katihar district as 5.25 µg/L. The study indicates that the Katihar district samples had hazardous levels of uranium in the breast milk samples.
“The source of uranium contamination in the studied districts could be drinking water sources or the food source cultivated in the same location,” the study said.
Reacting to the study, renowned health expert Dr Suneela Garg said that pollutants like uranium have severe health impacts.
“This study has rightly found that uranium contamination in breastmilk could pose health concerns among the exposed infants,” said Dr Garg, who is also the empowered action group committee member of the health ministry.
In fact, such a study in other states could definitely find similar disadvantages of uranium contamination in breastmilk, Dr Garg said.
Stating that the implications of uranium contamination for human health, particularly for vulnerable populations like lactating mothers and infants, are a serious concern, renowned gynaecologist Dr Anita Gupta said that breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for infants, which provides essential nutrients and antibodies that support their growth and development.
“If breast milk is contaminated with toxic substances like uranium, it can pose a significant threat to infant health. Infants are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of uranium exposure due to their organs and systems dysfunctioning, making them more susceptible to damage from toxic substances,” said Dr Gupta, who is also a senior consultant obstetrics & gynaecology at Fortis hospital in New Delhi.