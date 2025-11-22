ETV Bharat / health

Uranium Contamination In Breastmilk Could Pose Health Concerns Among Exposed Infants: Study

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A scientific study conducted in six districts of Bihar, including Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda, has revealed that the breastmilk of lactating mothers had significant uranium contamination, which has the potential to cause non-carcinogenic health effects amongst infants.

The study published in Nature, a weekly international journal on science and technology, stated that uranium contamination in breastmilk could pose health concerns among the exposed infants, and it can lead to low IQ, deteriorated neurological development and many mental health issues.

The study investigated uranium concentrations in breast milk among lactating mothers residing in Bihar, with a particular focus on the relationship between uranium levels and the duration of inhabitation at their current residence.

“The findings revealed measurable but low uranium concentrations in breast milk across most samples, consistent with previous reports indicating limited uranium transfer through lactational pathways. Although the population under study inhabits regions with documented uranium presence in groundwater, the observed concentrations in breast milk remained within low microgram-per-litre levels,” the study stated.

In recent years, groundwater uranium poisoning has posed serious health hazards to the exposed population. In India, an estimated 151 districts and 18 states are reported with groundwater uranium contamination, and about 1.7 per cent of groundwater sources are affected in Bihar.

There is a prevalence of uranium concentration above the WHO permissible limit in some of the localised pockets of a few States and UTs in India.

However, breast milk is the primary source of nutrition for infants, providing essential nutrients and antibodies that support their growth and development.

The study was conducted between October 2021 to July 2024 to evaluate the uranium contamination in the breast milk of lactating mothers and their breastfed infants and to evaluate the uranium exposure in the infants exposed through their mother’s breast milk. 40 lactating women aged between 17 and 35 years were selected randomly from different districts of Bihar.

Each lactating mother who took part in the study voluntarily provided 5 mL of breast milk for the study.