EXPLAINER: Uranium Found in Breast Milk in Six Districts of Bihar — What Is Its Effect On Mothers And Babies?
A recent study from Bihar has revealed the presence of uranium in the breast milk of lactating mothers. Here’s what you need to know.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
By Sneha Bharti
Breast milk is considered nothing short of nectar for an infant. It contains carbohydrates, healthy fats, proteins, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibodies, hormones, bioactive components, peptides, immunomodulators, and much more. Experts say these nutrients help build a baby’s immune system and protect against diseases.
However, a new study published in the journal Nature has brought worrying findings to light. According to the research, extremely high levels of uranium were detected in breast milk samples from 40 lactating mothers. The study was conducted by Dr. Arun Kumar and Prof. Ashok Ghosh from Mahavir Cancer Institute, Patna, along with Dr. Ashok Sharma and his team from the Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS, New Delhi.
Between October 2021 and July 2024, the researchers analysed breast milk samples from 40 women aged 17–35 across six districts: Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar, and Nalanda. Uranium (U-238) was found in every sample, ranging from 0 to 5.25 g/L.
Which districts were most affected?
Across India, elevated uranium levels have been detected in groundwater in 151 districts across 18 states. In Bihar, around 1.7% of water sources are affected.
Khagaria showed the highest average levels, Nalanda the lowest, and one sample from Katihar contained the highest single reading. Nearly 70% of children living in these areas may have already been exposed, which raises significant health concerns.
Co-author Dr. Ashok Sharma of AIIMS noted that the exact source of the uranium is still unknown. “We still don’t know where the uranium is coming from,” he said. The Geological Survey of India is currently investigating. Unfortunately, uranium can enter the food chain, leading to cancer, neurological problems, and serious developmental issues in children — a deeply worrying situation.
How does uranium enter breast milk?
The presence of uranium in breast milk indicates environmental contamination. Infants are especially vulnerable because their organs are still developing, and they tend to absorb more toxic metals. Uranium can damage the kidneys, cause neurological problems, and increase the risk of cancer later in life.
How dangerous is uranium for mothers and babies?
Dr C P Dadhich, Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur explains, “Uranium is uncommon in breast milk and is typically associated with exposure to the environment, such as contaminated groundwater in some areas. At such low environmental concentrations, uranium mainly functions as a heavy metal toxin rather than a radiation hazard.”
He adds that excessive uranium consumption in infants may impair kidney function (because the kidneys are still developing), interfere with normal metabolic processes. If exposure is substantial, it may result in mild gastrointestinal problems. Since the kidneys are the primary organs that filter heavy metals, prolonged or high-level uranium exposure in mothers may affect renal (kidney) health, contribute to bone-related issues if exposure is prolonged, since uranium can displace calcium in bone tissue.”
Dr. Dadheech says that finding small or occasional traces does not automatically mean toxicity — the risk depends on the amount, duration of exposure, and the level of contamination in the water source.
He adds, “Breastfeeding should not be stopped, even in areas of concern, because breast milk remains the healthiest and most essential nutrition for babies. Testing of maternal urine, breast milk levels, and the family’s water source is essential to determine the actual risk. Most of the time, switching to a safe water source greatly lowers exposure if contamination is suspected.” He urges the government and agencies to begin immediate water testing, pollution monitoring, and implement health safety measures.
Is there a safe limit for uranium in breast milk?
No. So far, no country or organisation has set a safe limit for uranium in breast milk.
What is uranium?
Uranium is a naturally occurring, heavy, radioactive metal with the chemical symbol U and atomic number 92. It is commonly used as fuel in nuclear power reactors, where its fission produces heat to generate electricity. Uranium also exists in rocks, soil, and water. Because of its density, it has other uses as well, including in nuclear weapons-grade ore.
Uranium contains highly dangerous radioactive particles. Long-term exposure can cause serious health problems, including kidney failure, cancer, and infertility.
Where is uranium found in high quantities globally?
About 70% of the world’s uranium production comes from just three countries — Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia. Kazakhstan has the largest reserves and produces around 23,800 tonnes per year, accounting for 39.3% of global output.
In India, the Tummalapalle mine in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, is believed to contain over 150,000 tonnes of uranium. Uranium deposits are also present in several other regions, including Jharkhand (especially Singhbhum and Hazaribagh), Bihar (Gaya district), and Uttar Pradesh (Saharanpur district).
How can you reduce the risk of uranium exposure?
To minimise exposure, it is essential to be cautious about contaminated drinking water, food, and soil. People working in environments with potential uranium exposure must follow strict safety guidelines. Naturally occurring uranium in the environment does not usually pose a health threat, but very high levels (especially in drinking water) can harm the kidneys and contribute to chronic diseases.
