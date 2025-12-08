ETV Bharat / health

EXPLAINER: Uranium Found in Breast Milk in Six Districts of Bihar — What Is Its Effect On Mothers And Babies?

By Sneha Bharti

Breast milk is considered nothing short of nectar for an infant. It contains carbohydrates, healthy fats, proteins, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibodies, hormones, bioactive components, peptides, immunomodulators, and much more. Experts say these nutrients help build a baby’s immune system and protect against diseases.

However, a new study published in the journal Nature has brought worrying findings to light. According to the research, extremely high levels of uranium were detected in breast milk samples from 40 lactating mothers. The study was conducted by Dr. Arun Kumar and Prof. Ashok Ghosh from Mahavir Cancer Institute, Patna, along with Dr. Ashok Sharma and his team from the Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Between October 2021 and July 2024, the researchers analysed breast milk samples from 40 women aged 17–35 across six districts: Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar, and Nalanda. Uranium (U-238) was found in every sample, ranging from 0 to 5.25 g/L.

Which districts were most affected?

Across India, elevated uranium levels have been detected in groundwater in 151 districts across 18 states. In Bihar, around 1.7% of water sources are affected.

Khagaria showed the highest average levels, Nalanda the lowest, and one sample from Katihar contained the highest single reading. Nearly 70% of children living in these areas may have already been exposed, which raises significant health concerns.

Co-author Dr. Ashok Sharma of AIIMS noted that the exact source of the uranium is still unknown. “We still don’t know where the uranium is coming from,” he said. The Geological Survey of India is currently investigating. Unfortunately, uranium can enter the food chain, leading to cancer, neurological problems, and serious developmental issues in children — a deeply worrying situation.

How does uranium enter breast milk?

The presence of uranium in breast milk indicates environmental contamination. Infants are especially vulnerable because their organs are still developing, and they tend to absorb more toxic metals. Uranium can damage the kidneys, cause neurological problems, and increase the risk of cancer later in life.

How dangerous is uranium for mothers and babies?