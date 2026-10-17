Unseasonal Rainfall Brings Threats Of Vector And Water Borne Diseases
Health experts have warned that stagnant water, contaminated drinking water and prolonged damp conditions may pose additional health risks, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Unseasonal rainfall across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other northern states has brought with it the threat of vector-borne and water-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid and diarrhoeal infections. Health experts have warned that stagnant water, contaminated drinking water and prolonged damp conditions may pose additional health risks.
They have urged the people to remain alert to symptoms such as persistent fever, severe body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, rashes and reduced urine output while stressing the importance of timely medical attention, mosquito control, safe drinking water and proper sanitation in the aftermath of the rainfall.
Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta Hospital, told ETV Bharat that intermittent rainfall in India, particularly across Delhi-NCR and northern states, could create a combination of low temperatures, high humidity, damp indoor environments and changing air pollution levels.
“These conditions may increase the risk of respiratory infections and worsen existing heart and lung diseases, especially among older adults and people with diabetes, hypertension, asthma or coronary artery disease,” he said.
Doctors have also highlighted the risks associated with waterlogging and exposure to contaminated floodwater. Stagnant water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the likelihood of dengue, malaria and chikungunya transmission. Meanwhile, contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation can contribute to infections such as typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases.
Dr Itishree Gupta, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, warned that people should not assume that dengue-related risks disappear once the fever subsides. She said the critical phase of dengue may begin as the fever comes down, making warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, bleeding and reduced urine output particularly concerning.
She also cautioned that contact with contaminated floodwater can expose people to leptospirosis, especially when the water comes into contact with cuts or mucous membranes.
“Preventive measures include eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, drinking safe water and maintaining food and hand hygiene,” she underlined while adding that water which appears clear may still be contaminated.
She advised people to avoid self-medication, particularly consuming aspirin and ibuprofen when dengue is suspected, and seek medical attention if warning signs develop. She emphasised that community-level sanitation, safe water supplies and early diagnosis are essential to preventing complications.
Dr Meet Ghonia, Pulmonologist and National General Secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), also warned that unseasonal rainfall could increase the risk of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases because of stagnant water and possible contamination of drinking water. He advised people to use mosquito repellents, remove stagnant water from their surroundings, drink boiled or properly treated water, maintain hand hygiene and avoid contact with floodwater.
Dr Ghonia also stressed the importance of keeping indoor spaces adequately ventilated to help reduce respiratory health risks. He urged people to seek medical attention for persistent fever, breathing difficulties, bleeding or signs of dehydration, and cautioned against self-medication.
With the health impact of unseasonal rainfall extending beyond immediate waterlogging, the doctors have called for greater vigilance, effective vector-control measures, proper drainage and timely removal of stagnant water to limit the spread of infections. They have urged the residents to prioritise safe drinking water and seek early medical evaluation if symptoms emerge.
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