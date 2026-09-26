ETV Bharat / health

UN Tries To Build Momentum On Pandemic Preparedness, But Hits A Speed Bump

Six years after COVID-19 forced the UN General Assembly 's annual meeting of world leaders to go virtual for the first time ever, pandemics no longer dominate the conversation at the global gathering. Wars, natural disasters, geopolitical polarization and artificial intelligence (this year's hot-button worry) have seized attention. But the General Assembly's leader and health officials sought Friday to make sure that the lurking possibility of another worldwide disease emergency stays on the agenda.

COVID-19 sometimes "feels like a fever dream" of lockdowns, overwhelmed hospitals, shuttered schools, economic disruption, personal tragedies and Zoom calls, General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman said as he opened a day-long meeting on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response. He recalled his own sleepless nights when his daughter, a physician, treated coronavirus patients during the crisis. "Sometimes it is easier to pretend that it never happened," Rahman said, but "we cannot erase COVID-19 from our memories. Quite the opposite. We have to take a hard look at that period, at where we succeeded and where we failed."

It's all the more important at a time when history's fastest-growing Ebola outbreak is spreading in Congo, he noted. Since the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, various new international funds, collaboratives, scientific programs and agreements have arisen to tackle pandemic threats better. But the international community is navigating divides about the issue, and they were clear Friday, when countries couldn't reach consensus on a declaration that was intended to cap the special pandemic meeting.

Rahman said General Assembly members would consider the document in future. The draft declaration, obtained by The Associated Press, reiterates an intent to scale up preparedness and improve coordination within countries and among them. The document calls for enhancing financing, boosting lab capacity and promoting increased medication and vaccine access. Other provisions of the wide-ranging draft endorse trying to counter vaccine hesitancy and health-related misinformation, making all policies gender-equal and ensuring universal access to family planning and sexual health services by 2030.